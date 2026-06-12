Prospects for Turkmen-Austrian cooperation were discussed

On June 11, 2026, a meeting was held between Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan M. Byashimova and the Ambassador of the Republic of Austria to Turkmenistan (with residence in Baku) Thomas Schuller-Gotzburg and the Director of the Department for International Economic Relations of the Federal Ministry of Economic Affairs, Energy and Tourism of the Republic of Austria Elisabeth Weissenböck.

The Turkmen side congratulated Elisabeth Weissenböck on her appointment as co-chair of the Austrian part of the Joint Turkmen-Austrian Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation, the thirteenth meeting of which will be held on June 12 of this year in Ashgabat.

During the meeting, the parties noted the high level of bilateral cooperation within international organizations, primarily the UN and the OSCE.

The diplomats noted the importance of the visit of the National Leader of the Turkmen People, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan, to the Republic of Austria, which gave a powerful impetus to the development of the Turkmen-Austrian partnership.

Particular attention was paid to increasing mutual trade and strengthening economic cooperation, including within the framework of the EU’s Global Gateway initiative. The important role of the Joint Turkmen-Austrian Commission in achieving these goals was emphasized.

The importance of expanding cooperation between higher education institutions of the two countries in order to develop educational and scientific ties was separately noted. /// nCa, 12 June 2026 (in cooperation with MFA Turkmenistan)