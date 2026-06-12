Current cooperation between Turkmenistan and the European Union was discussed

On June 11, 2026, a meeting was held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan between the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov and the Ambassador of the European Union to Turkmenistan Beata Peksa.

During the meeting, the parties discussed current issues of interaction between Turkmenistan and the EU and outlined further steps to strengthen bilateral cooperation in the political, diplomatic, trade, economic, and cultural and humanitarian spheres. /// nCa, 12 June 2026 (in cooperation with MFA Turkmenistan)