News Central Asia (nCa)

The Voice of Greater Central Asia

  

Home » Current cooperation between Turkmenistan and the European Union was discussed

Current cooperation between Turkmenistan and the European Union was discussed

By

On June 11, 2026, a meeting was held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan between the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov and the Ambassador of the European Union to Turkmenistan Beata Peksa.

During the meeting, the parties discussed current issues of interaction between Turkmenistan and the EU and outlined further steps to strengthen bilateral cooperation in the political, diplomatic, trade, economic, and cultural and humanitarian spheres. /// nCa, 12 June 2026 (in cooperation with MFA Turkmenistan)

Website hosted by web hosting karachi Pakistan AH Corporation and Hosting Karachi | Web hosting Pakistan Karachi |Web hosting karachi Pakistan |Best hosting in Pakistan