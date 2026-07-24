Turkmenistan Reaffirmed Its Commitment to Strengthening Peace, Trust  and Sustainable Development at the UN Security Council Meeting

On 22 July 2026, the Permanent Representative of Turkmenistan to the United Nations, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Turkmenistan Vepa Hajiyev addressed the United Nations Security Council High-Level Open Debate entitled “Maintenance of International Peace and Security: Managing Natural Resources for Peace, Security and Prosperity”.

In his statement, the Permanent Representative emphasized that Turkmenistan consistently advocates for the responsible, equitable and mutually beneficial management of natural resources, viewing them as an important factor in ensuring peace, sustainable development and expanding international cooperation.

Particular attention was paid to Turkmenistan’s international initiatives aimed at strengthening preventive diplomacy mechanisms, promoting the philosophy of peace and trust, enhancing energy and transport connectivity, reinforcing water security, and advancing environmental cooperation. It was noted that these priorities have been reflected in 32 resolutions of the United Nations General Assembly adopted at the initiative of Turkmenistan.

The statement also highlighted that the last meeting of the Presidium of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan reaffirmed the country’s unwavering commitment to a policy aimed at strengthening international peace, security and sustainable development.

In conclusion, in the context of Turkmenistan’s candidature for a non-permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council for the 2031–2032 term, the country’s readiness to continue making a constructive contribution to the work of the United Nations through the promotion of preventive diplomacy, strengthening trust, responsible management of natural resources and the development of mutually beneficial international cooperation was reaffirmed. ///MFA Turkmenistan, 24 July 2026