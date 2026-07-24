Arkadag Berdimuhamedov and Shavkat Mirziyoyev Discuss Bilateral Cooperation in Telephone Call

On 24 July 2026, the National Leader of the Turkmen People and Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, held a telephone conversation with the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, foreign ministry of Turkmenistan reports.

Berdimuhamedov congratulated Mirziyoyev on his birthday, wishing him good health, continued success, and well-being. He also conveyed birthday greetings and best wishes from President Serdar Berdimuhamedov.

President Mirziyoyev thanked Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and President Serdar Berdimuhamedov for their congratulations and kind wishes. He noted the positive development of bilateral cooperation between Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan, emphasizing that the partnership continues to expand on the basis of friendship, mutual trust, and good-neighborly relations. The Uzbek leader also asked Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov to convey his greetings and best wishes to President Serdar Berdimuhamedov.

During the conversation, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov noted that Uzbekistan has achieved significant progress under President Mirziyoyev’s leadership and expressed confidence that the country’s ongoing reforms would continue to contribute to its development and prosperity. ///nCa, 24 July 2026