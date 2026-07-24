Turkmenistan and the EU Discuss Visa Policy and Migration Cooperation

Ambassador Sapar Palvanov held a meeting with Mr Johannes Luchner, Deputy Director-General of the European Commission’s Directorate-General for Migration and Home Affairs (DG HOME), the Embassy of Turkmenistan to Belgium reports.

The officials exchanged views on prospects for developing cooperation between Turkmenistan and the European Union in the areas of migration, mobility, visa policy and the protection of citizens’ interests abroad.

The Ambassador noted that relations between Turkmenistan and the European Union are entering a more active phase, accompanied by a growing number of mutual visits, official contacts and joint events. In this context, the importance of complementing the trade, economic and transport agenda with practical cooperation in the field of migration and home affairs was emphasised.

The Turkmen side expressed its interest in establishing direct working contacts between the State Migration Service of Turkmenistan, DG HOME and the competent authorities of EU Member States. Such cooperation could facilitate the prompt exchange of information, the resolution of documentation and consular matters, and more effective protection of the interests of Turkmen citizens residing or travelling abroad.

The parties also discussed opportunities to facilitate mutual travel, including Turkmenistan’s ongoing consultations with the Benelux countries on the reciprocal exemption of holders of diplomatic and service passports from visa requirements. Existing European Union mechanisms aimed at improving the conditions for issuing multiple-entry Schengen visas and strengthening local consular cooperation were also considered.

Particular attention was paid to the implementation of Turkmenistan’s National Action Plan to Combat Trafficking in Persons for 2025–2029. The Turkmen side expressed its readiness to strengthen cooperation with European partners and to participate in expert exchanges, specialised programmes and joint activities aimed at preventing trafficking in persons, migrant smuggling and transnational organised crime.

The discussion also addressed prospects for preparing an Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement between Turkmenistan and the European Union. It was noted that the establishment of a broader legal and institutional framework could contribute to the institutionalisation of dialogue in the areas of migration, mobility, visa policy and security.

The EU official welcomed Turkmenistan’s interest in advancing cooperation and confirmed DG HOME’s readiness to maintain working contacts, conduct preliminary consultations and exchange information with the Turkmen side. ///nCa, 24 July 2026