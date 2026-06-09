US Deputy Secretary of State Sarah Rogers Begins Official Visit to Turkmenistan

US Deputy Secretary of State for Public Diplomacy Sarah Rogers arrived in Ashgabat on an official working visit, marking another step in the ongoing development of Turkmen-American relations.

According to the US Embassy in Ashgabat, the visit began with an introduction to the renowned Akhal-Teke horse breed, one of the most important elements of Turkmenistan’s historical and cultural heritage. During a visit to an equestrian complex, members of the US delegation familiarized themselves with the country’s traditions of breeding and caring for the celebrated horses.

The main program of the visit includes a series of bilateral meetings and consultations aimed at strengthening cooperation between Turkmenistan and the United States.

On 8 June 2026, Deputy Secretary Rogers held talks with Turkmenistan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Rashid Meredov. During the meeting, the two sides emphasized the active and productive nature of cooperation in the political, diplomatic, trade-economic, cultural, and humanitarian spheres.

The participants noted that contacts at the highest and high levels remain a key factor in the steady development of bilateral relations.

Particular attention was devoted to cooperation in education, science, culture, and the digitalization of key sectors of the economy. It was noted that Turkmenistan currently participates in more than 15 US educational programs, while partnerships have been established between specialized higher educational institutions of the two countries.

In the cultural and humanitarian sphere, the parties discussed opportunities for organizing joint projects and highlighted the successful implementation of the US Ambassadors Fund for Cultural Preservation in Turkmenistan, which has been operating for 25 years.

The discussions also focused on cooperation in media, public relations, and public diplomacy, including the expansion of professional contacts, exchange of experience, and implementation of joint initiatives.

During the visit, the parties are expected to discuss key issues on the regional and international agenda and identify promising areas for further expansion of political, economic, and humanitarian cooperation between Turkmenistan and the United States.

Both sides expressed interest in further strengthening cooperation through bilateral mechanisms as well as within the C5+1 framework, which brings together the United States and the countries of Central Asia. /// nCa, 9 June 2026