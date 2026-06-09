Turkmenistan and Georgia aim to strengthen trade and economic ties

On 9 June 2026, a meeting took place between Ambassador of Turkmenistan to Georgia D.Seyitmammedov and Deputy Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia T. Ioseliani. The meeting was also attended by L. Abashidze, General Director of JSC Georgian Railway.

During the meeting, the parties discussed current issues of bilateral economic cooperation, including prospects for increasing trade turnover, attracting investment, and enhancing cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

The parties noted the positive dynamics of bilateral relations and underscored the considerable potential for expanding cooperation between the business communities of the two countries. Particular attention was paid to creating favourable conditions for the implementation of joint initiatives and strengthening direct contacts between the relevant government agencies and business communities. The parties also underscored the importance of further enhancing the legal and contractual framework of bilateral cooperation.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the participants reaffirmed their readiness to further develop a constructive dialogue aimed at strengthening economic ties and promoting mutually beneficial projects. /// nCa, 9 June 2026 (in cooperation with the Embassy of Turkmenistan in Georgia)