President of Turkmenistan Discusses Large-Scale Industrial Projects with Foreign Partners

On Monday, 29 June 2026, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov held a series of meetings with heads of major foreign corporations from Japan, the Republic of Korea, and Türkiye, which are long-standing partners of Turkmenistan. The parties discussed the implementation of ongoing projects and prospects for expanding long-term cooperation in the industrial, energy, and construction sectors.

Cooperation with Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. (Japan)

During the meeting with the company’s Vice President, Kenji Sanada, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov emphasized that relations between Turkmenistan and Japan, based on the principles of mutual respect and support, are of a long-term, strategic nature. For many years, major Japanese companies have been successfully implementing projects in the country’s gas and chemical industries.

Kenji Sanada expressed his gratitude for the favorable conditions created in the Turkmen market and assured that Kawasaki Heavy Industries will continue to strictly fulfill all its contractual obligations.

Partnership with Toyo Engineering Corporation (Japan)

During the meeting with Eiji Hosoi, President and CEO of the company, the key topic was the development of the gas chemical industry. The construction of the region’s largest gas chemical complex—a polymer plant in the village of Kiyanly—served as a primary example of successful cooperation between Ashgabat and the corporation.

The Head of State noted that Turkmenistan’s large-scale industrial modernization programs open up new opportunities for business. He confirmed Turkmenistan’s readiness to consider new proposals from Toyo Engineering in the field of oil, gas, and chemical industries.

Projects of Daewoo Engineering & Construction Co., Ltd. (Republic of Korea)

During the meeting with the Chairman of the company’s Board of Directors, Jung Won-ju, the participation of Korean business in diversifying Turkmenistan’s industrial sector was discussed. The constructive partnership in the oil and gas complex and chemical industry was highly noted.

The parties paid special attention to the current flagship project—the construction of a mineral fertilizer production complex at the chemical plant in the city of Turkmenabat (Lebap velayat). This facility is of strategic importance: it will not only supply the domestic agricultural market but also significantly expand the country’s export potential.

Large-Scale Construction with Çalik Holding (Türkiye)

The President received Ahmet Çalık, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Group of Companies. During the conversation, it was noted that Turkish holdings make a significant contribution to the country’s economy, working in the energy, textile, and construction sectors.

Currently, Çalik Holding is actively involved in the construction of a number of important industrial and social facilities. Berdimuhamedov emphasized that Turkmenistan fully supports the introduction of science-based approaches, innovative technologies, and highly efficient economic solutions into joint projects. He expressed confidence that Çalik Holding will continue to efficiently implement state and regionally significant projects in Turkmenistan by applying new technologies and high-performance equipment. Ahmet Çalık assured the high-quality and timely fulfillment of contractual obligations.

Infrastructure Development with Rönesans Holding (Türkiye)

During the meeting with Erman Ilıcak, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the holding, the company’s participation in Turkmenistan’s large-scale urban development program was discussed. It was emphasized that over the years of cooperation, Rönesans has proven itself as a reliable partner.

The holding’s portfolio of completed and ongoing projects in Turkmenistan includes large industrial enterprises, energy facilities, and key civil infrastructure. Erman Ilıcak confirmed the company’s readiness to continue to approach its commitments in the country responsibly.

All heads of foreign companies also congratulated the country’s leadership on the third anniversary of the opening of the smart city of Arkadag and extended their birthday congratulations to the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov. /// nCa, 30 June 2026