World Leaders and Politicians Congratulate National Leader of Turkmenistan on His Birthday (updated)

On 29 June 2026, the National Leader of the Turkmen people and Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, celebrates his birthday. On the occasion of his 69th birthday, numerous congratulatory messages, telegrams, and phone calls have been pouring in for Arkadag Berdimuhamedov from heads of foreign states, major international organizations, and prominent public figures.

Throughout the day, a series of telephone conversations took place, during which foreign leaders emphasized Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov’s high international standing and his outstanding contribution to strengthening bilateral and regional cooperation.

Phone talks: Alliance and Regional Integration

Kazakhstan: During a telephone conversation, the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, warmly congratulated Berdimuhamedov, wishing him longevity and continued success, while noting his significant personal contribution to the development of interstate relations. In turn, the Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty emphasized that Turkmenistan attaches great importance to the comprehensive development of fraternal relations and strategic partnership with Kazakhstan.

During a telephone conversation, the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, warmly congratulated Berdimuhamedov, wishing him longevity and continued success, while noting his significant personal contribution to the development of interstate relations. In turn, the Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty emphasized that Turkmenistan attaches great importance to the comprehensive development of fraternal relations and strategic partnership with Kazakhstan. Uzbekistan: The phone call with the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, focused not only on birthday wishes but also on a wide range of practical cooperation matters. The sides noted with satisfaction the growth in trade turnover and the successful operation of the “Shavat-Dashoguz” border trade zone. The leaders paid special attention to preparations for the 8th Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia and Azerbaijan, scheduled to take place in Turkmenistan this October. The National Leader also conveyed warm greetings to the Uzbek leader from President Serdar Berdimuhamedov.

The phone call with the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, focused not only on birthday wishes but also on a wide range of practical cooperation matters. The sides noted with satisfaction the growth in trade turnover and the successful operation of the “Shavat-Dashoguz” border trade zone. The leaders paid special attention to preparations for the 8th Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia and Azerbaijan, scheduled to take place in Turkmenistan this October. The National Leader also conveyed warm greetings to the Uzbek leader from President Serdar Berdimuhamedov. Azerbaijan: The keynote of the discussion with the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, was the preparations for the “Ene – Tebigat” (Mother Nature) international exhibition, scheduled to take place in Turkmenistan from 19 October to 30 November this year. This cultural project is jointly organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov Charitable Foundation for Assistance to Children in Need of Care.

The keynote of the discussion with the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, was the preparations for the “Ene – Tebigat” (Mother Nature) international exhibition, scheduled to take place in Turkmenistan from 19 October to 30 November this year. This cultural project is jointly organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov Charitable Foundation for Assistance to Children in Need of Care. Russia: The development of a strategic partnership was the keynote of the discussion with Valentina Matviyenko, Chairperson of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation. The head of the upper house of the Russian parliament conveyed sincere congratulations on behalf of President Vladimir Putin to both Arkadag Berdimuhamedov and President Serdar Berdimuhamedov. Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov expressed gratitude for the kind words and emphasized that the multifaceted Turkmen-Russian ties rest on firm traditions of friendship and effective high-level state contacts.

Global Scale of Congratulations

A distinguished circle of world politicians, diplomats, and religious figures sent official letters and telegrams to the National Leader of Turkmenistan. Among them are:

Xi Jinping — President of the People’s Republic of China

— President of the People’s Republic of China Vladimir Putin — President of the Russian Federation

— President of the Russian Federation Ilham Aliyev — President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

— President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Emomali Rahmon — President of the Republic of Tajikistan

— President of the Republic of Tajikistan Lee Jae-myung — President of the Republic of Korea

— President of the Republic of Korea Alexander Lukashenko — President of the Republic of Belarus

— President of the Republic of Belarus Volodymyr Zelenskyy — President of Ukraine

— President of Ukraine Nikol Pashinyan — Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia

— Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Faisal bin Nasser bin Hamad Al Thani — Member of the Ruling Family of the State of Qatar Mikhail Mishustin — Prime Minister of the Russian Federation

— Member of the Ruling Family of the State of Qatar — Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Dmitry Medvedev — Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation

— Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Miguel Ángel Moratinos — UN Under-Secretary-General (High Representative for the Alliance of Civilizations)

— UN Under-Secretary-General (High Representative for the Alliance of Civilizations) Sergey Lebedev — Secretary General of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS)

— Secretary General of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) Dmitry Kobitskiy — Secretary General of the Council of the CIS Interparliamentary Assembly

— Secretary General of the Council of the CIS Interparliamentary Assembly Sheikh-ul-Islam Allahshukur Pashazadeh — Chairman of the Caucasus Muslims Office, Co-Chair of the CIS Interreligious Council

— Chairman of the Caucasus Muslims Office, Co-Chair of the CIS Interreligious Council Neda Berger — Head of the Austrian-Turkmen Society

/// nCa, 29 June 2026