Casale awarded PDP contract for new production facilities in Turkmenistan

Casale has announced the signing of a new contract with Daewoo Engineering & Construction Co. for the process design package (PDP) of a new ammonium sulphate (AS) granulation plant and of a new granular single superphosphate (SSP) production facility in Turkmenistan.

The project, commissioned by Turkmenhimiya, the state-owned chemical company of Turkmenistan, will be built in Turkmenabat, the country’s second-largest city. This award represents a significant step forward in expanding Casale’s international footprint in the fertilizer sector and supporting the sustainable growth of agriculture in Central Asia.

Once completed, the new complex will produce:

350 000 tpy of granular SSP which will be produced using CULTIVA-SPhos, Casale’s proprietary technology that ensures efficient, high-quality and reliable granular SSP production.

100 000 tpy of AS which will be produced using CULTIVA-PIPEX, Casale’s flexible and proven process technology, also used for the production of tailored NPK fertilizers.

These two fertilizers are highly complementary in agronomic use. SSP is valued for its phosphorus content and soil conditioning properties, especially in low-calcium or acidic soils. AS, on the other hand, is rich in nitrogen and sulfur and is widely used to boost crop protein content and support plant health, particularly in alkaline soils.

Casale is a private Group with over 400 professionals, headquartered in Switzerland and operating globally. The company is a global partner in the chemical industry, offering integrated technologies, engineering, contracting and construction solutions for over a century. ///Casale/World Fertilizer, 30 June 2025