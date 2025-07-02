The Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan and Mali held telephone talks

On July 2, 2025, a telephone conversation was held between the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov and the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Republic of Mali Abdoulaye Diop.

As part of the dialogue, the heads of the foreign ministries of the two countries discussed priority areas of Turkmen-Malian cooperation, as well as issues of preparation for the Third UN Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries (LLDC3). ///MFA Turkmenistan, 2 July 2025