Russia and Turkmenistan Strengthen Dialogue on International Road Transport

From 23 to 25 June 2025, Ashgabat hosted negotiations between representatives of the Ministry of Transport of the Russian Federation and the Turkmenavtolaglary Agency under Turkmenistan’s Cabinet of Ministers. The talks, which also included road carriers from both nations, focused on advancing international road transport cooperation.

The Turkmen delegation underscored a marked increase in cargo transportation volumes during 2024–2025, attributed to state-backed measures promoting exports of agricultural products and consumer goods.

However, challenges remain. Due to a shortage of Russian transit permits, Turkmen exporters have been compelled to engage carriers from third countries such as Kazakhstan and Belarus—resulting in elevated costs for Russian consumers.

The Russian side expressed its intention to involve domestic carriers more actively in bilateral freight operations. In turn, Turkmenistan reaffirmed its readiness to cooperate, contingent on the timely loading of Russian vehicles.

Upon request, the Turkmen delegation presented detailed information on road transport regulations within Turkmenistan, including applicable fees for foreign vehicles.

Russian participants also explored terms of collaboration with Turkmen road carriers, cargo owners, and manufacturers, and exchanged contacts to foster future engagement.

Concluding the talks, the sides emphasized the importance of direct logistical partnerships and agreed to maintain dialogue on prospective areas of cooperation. ///nCa, 2 July 2025