UNFPA Turkmenistan trains youth and sports professionals to promote gender equality and volunteerism

From 23 to 27 June 2025, within the framework of the program “Development of Volunteering and Involvement of Men in Promotion of Gender Equality and Physical Education and Sports”, UNFPA Turkmenistan in cooperation with the State Committee on P{hysical Culture and Sports conducted Training of Trainers (ToT) sessions for the trainers and newly selected volunteers from sports schools from across the velayats and Ashgabat city.

The ToT sessions aimed at promoting the volunteer movement among young people. The training focused on fostering respectful relationships within families, engaging young men and adolescents in advancing gender equality, promoting physical culture and sports among young people in line with the National Action Plan on Gender Equality in Turkmenistan for 2021–2025, the Law of Turkmenistan on Physical Culture and Sports and the Law of Turkmenistan on Volunteerism.

The ToT programme included interactive sessions on gender, gender roles, gender equality and stereotypes,managing emotions: anger control techniques, volunteering, skills and qualities of a volunteer, effective presentation, facilitation skills: discussion management.

These sessions aimed to equip participants with the knowledge and practical skills necessary to lead local awareness-raising initiatives and contribute to building more inclusive and equitable communities. ///UNFPA, 27 June 2025