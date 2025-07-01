Bonds of Friendship and Cooperation: Belarus Independence Day Celebrated in Ashgabat

Elvira Kadyrova

On 30 June 2025, the Ambassador of the Republic of Belarus to Turkmenistan, Stanislav Chepurnoy, hosted a grand reception in Ashgabat to commemorate Belarus’s Independence Day.

Among the guests were heads and representatives of diplomatic missions and international organizations accredited in Turkmenistan, as well as Embassy staff. The main guest, representing the Turkmenistan government, was Mammetkhan Chakiyev, Director General of the Agency of Transport and Communications under the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan.

This major national holiday of Belarus is celebrated annually on 3 July. Why was this date chosen? Ambassador Chepurnoy addressed this in his speech: “On this day in 1944, the Soviet Army liberated the Minsk city, the capital of Belarus, from the Nazi invaders.”

“The war left unhealed wounds in the memory of the Belarusian people – every third resident of Belarus died, thousands of settlements were destroyed, hundreds of them were burned along with their inhabitants. During the three years of occupation residents of Belarus demonstrated the unprecedented courage and heroism; the largest in Europe partisan and underground movement was organized in the republic. For Belarusians Independence Day is a symbol of national pride, valor and glory, unity and cohesion,” he continued.

Ambassador Chepurnoy emphasized that in the post-war years, Belarus, through the selfless labor of its people and the support of fraternal nations, rose from the ruins. Major enterprises in machinery manufacturing, oil refining, and household appliance production were established, and Minsk became a key industrial, scientific, and cultural hub.

“Modern Belarus is a sovereign state that pursues an independent, peaceful foreign policy and has an export-oriented economy, developed industry, agriculture, scientific, education and healthcare,” the diplomat added.

Since gaining state sovereignty in 1991, Belarus has actively developed cooperation with foreign partners, establishing diplomatic relations with 183 countries and engaging in international organizations, with a strong focus on strengthening global security and stability.

A significant part of Ambassador Chepurnoy’s speech was dedicated to the current state of Turkmen-Belarusian relations.

“One of the long-standing and significant foreign partners of the Republic of Belarus is fraternal Turkmenistan, with which we are connected by sincere friendship. Bilateral relations have always been built on the basis of mutual respect and equal partnership and this is largely facilitated by the traditionally warm and trusting relations between the leaders of our countries,” he noted.

On the foreign policy sector, Chepurnoy highlighted the alignment of Belarus and Turkmenistan’s approaches to the international agenda, with both countries engaging constructively and fruitfully within international organizations.

“Belarus respect and always support the Turkmenistan’s peaceful foreign policy based on the principle of permanent positive neutrality,” the Ambassador stated.

As an example, the head of the Belarusian diplomatic mission noted that Belarus co-authored a 2024 UN General Assembly resolution, initiated by Turkmenistan, declaring 2025 the International Year of Peace and Trust, as well as a March 2025 resolution on “Turkmenistan’s Permanent Neutrality.”

Discussing trade and economic relations, the Ambassador emphasized the complementary nature of the two countries’ economies. He also announced the upcoming meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation, with the parties currently finalizing the schedule.

The diplomat then touched on achievements in cultural and humanitarian ties.

“This year the next session of the Intergovernmental Commission on Cooperation in the field of Science and Technology will be held, its state and prospects of development will be discussed and priority areas for further joint work will be outlined,” Chepurnoy said.

Education is another key area: “Many students from Turkmenistan study at Belarusian universities. We appreciate that Turkmen youth choose our country to receive higher education and we are proud that we train highly qualified specialists for Turkmenistan in various fields of activity.”

Sports cooperation is also thriving. “In February of this year, at the International Sambo Tournament for the Prizes of the President of Belarus Turkmen sambo wrestlers won a set of medals, taking second place in the team standings and first place in combat sambo,” the Ambassador recalled.

In the cultural sphere, a bilateral cooperation program is being developed, with plans to resume the practice of holding mutual Days of Culture.

Concluding his speech, Ambassador Stanislav Chepurnoy expressed confidence that Belarus and Turkmenistan still have many untapped opportunities for developing bilateral relations in various areas^ “The Belarusian side is committed to constructive dialogue and is ready to deepen cooperation with Turkmenistan.”

***

After the official part of the evening, guests enjoyed a warm and heartfelt atmosphere filled with music from a violin ensemble and performances of songs about Belarus. For the author of these lines, who visited Belarus in May 2025 as part of a press tour, the event was an occasion to fondly recall Minsk, Brest, and the Belovezhskaya Pushcha. The hospitality of Belarusians – from the dedicated staff of the Belarusian Foreign Ministry to hotel maids, the rich cultural heritage of the Belarusian people, and their impressive industrial achievements came to mind. To these reflections, I would like to add: Belarus is a country that has absorbed the finest lessons of its historical past and effectively adapts modern global practices, confidently advancing on the path of progress and prosperity. ///nCa, 1 July 2025

Photo report from the event: