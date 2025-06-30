Turkmenistan Establishes Unified State Register of Voters

The Mejlis of Turkmenistan has adopted a new law titled “On the Unified State Register of Voters,” aimed at enhancing the country’s electoral system in alignment with modern digital developments.

Drafted in close collaboration with the Central Commission for Elections and Referendums in Turkmenistan, the law represents a significant step toward the digital transformation of processes related to the exercise of citizens’ voting rights.

The primary objective of the legislation is to establish a centralized digital information system to ensure accurate and comprehensive state registration of eligible voters. The Unified State Register of Voters will serve as a secure platform for storing, processing, and managing verified data on Turkmen citizens eligible to participate in elections and referendums.

The law provides detailed definitions for key concepts related to the system’s operation, including database structure, personal data of voters, electoral addresses, registry management bodies, and support units. It also outlines procedures for data storage, updates, personal data protection, information access, and mechanisms for appealing decisions made by the bodies responsible for managing the register.

The adoption of this law aligns with the “Concept for the Development of the Digital Economy in Turkmenistan for 2019–2025” and the “State Program for the Development of the Digital Economy for 2021–2025.” The creation of the Unified State Register of Voters will lay a strong digital foundation for conducting elections in accordance with international standards. ///nCa, 30 June 2025