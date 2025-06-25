Lavrov in Ashgabat: Vectors of Turkmen-Russian Strategic Cooperation Discussed

On June 24-25, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov paid an official visit to Ashgabat.

The Russian top diplomat was received by Turkmenistan’s President Serdar Berdimuhamedov and held talks with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov.

During the meetings, key issues of bilateral relations were thoroughly discussed, with both sides reaffirming their mutual commitment to developing a deepened strategic partnership based on principles of mutual respect, trust, and consideration of each other’s interests.

The progress of joint economic and humanitarian projects was reviewed, along with cooperation within the framework of the Russian-Turkmen Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation and certain aspects of regional security.

The parties agreed to continue close coordination within the CIS, the Caspian “Five,” the “Central Asia + Russia” format, and at the UN platform. It was noted that their positions on pressing regional and international agenda items either align or are closely aligned.

The Russian side expressed gratitude for the invitation to participate in events dedicated to the International Year of Peace and Trust, initiated by Turkmenistan, and the 30th anniversary of the country’s permanent neutrality.

Lavrov addressed the leadership and staff of Turkmenistan’s Foreign Ministry, as well as faculty and students of the Institute of International Relations of the Foreign Ministry of Turkmenistan.

In Ashgabat, Russian foreign minister participated in a flower-laying ceremony at the Halk Hakydasy (People’s Memory) memorial complex. ///nCa, 25 June 2025