Iranian FM visited Turkmenistan

On June 23, 2025, the visit of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran Seyed Abbas Araghchi to Turkmenistan took place.

On the same day, a meeting was held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan where the foreign ministers of Turkmenistan and Iran discussed a wide range of bilateral cooperation issues.

The sides exchanged views on international and regional issues of mutual interest, particularly the current situation in the Middle East.

In this context, the Iranian Minister expressed deep gratitude to the President of Turkmenistan and the National Leader of Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan for brotherly solidarity with the Iranian people and addressing a number of humanitarian issues in this hard period.

It was stressed that the Turkmen side was one of the first to declare its position on the difficult situation between Israel and Iran, empasizing that Turkmenistan, as a state with a status of positive permanent neutrality recognized by the United Nations, does not accept the use of force or the threat of its use as a way of resolving political and other issues. Particular attention was drawn to the need to use a wide arsenal of political-diplomatic means to resolve any challenging situations only by peaceful means on the basis of the Charter of the United Nations and universally recognized norms of international law.

In this regard, the Turkmen side, strictly following the principles of peaceful settlement of any international problems, expressed readiness to participate in resolving the current situation in the Middle East through talks with all interested sides in order to achieve peace as soon as possible and ensure security and stability in the region.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Iran thanked brotherly Turkmenistan, its leadership and people for their unwavering support and expressed readiness to continue constructive political dialog with the Turkmen side. ///MFA Turkmenistan, 24 June 2025