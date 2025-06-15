Meeting of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan with the Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran

On June 14, 2025, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov met with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Turkmenistan Ali Mojtaba Rouzbahani at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan.

During the meeting, the Foreign Minister emphasized that Turkmenistan is concerned about the tension in the Middle East and being a neutral state guided by the principles of the Charter of the United Nations, stands against the use of force to resolve any issues.

In turn, the Iranian Ambassador familiarized the Turkmen side with the position of Iran on the recent developments in the Middle East region.

The significance of applying diplomatic means to settle any issues in accordance with the principles of the UN Charter and universally recognized norms of international law was emphasized.

The Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Turkmenistan expressed deep gratitude to the leadership of Turkmenistan for the prompt resolution of humanitarian issues of importance for the people of Iran.

In particular, the Iranian diplomat thanked the Turkmen side for providing comprehensive support to the Iranian official delegation returning to the homeland after a visit to one of the neighboring countries of the region through the territory of Turkmenistan. ///MFA Turkmenistan, 14 June 2025