Nadar Gallery of the French Institute in Ashgabat invites you to the Exhibition of Contemporary Fine Art “Central Asian Modern Art Through a Private Collector’s Eye”

From June to September 2025, the Nadar Gallery of the French Institute in Turkmenistan hosts an exhibition of contemporary art of Central Asia as part of the Central Asian Modern Art Through a Private Collector’s Eye project.

The Central Asian Modern Art Through a Private Collector’s Eye project is a unique opportunity to look at contemporary art in Central Asia through the prism of a private collection, assembled without any pretensions, solely based on personal preferences and interests of the collector.

This exhibition is not a retrospective. It’s a sneak peek, as if through an open window, into the vibrant and unexpected world of Central Asian art. The presented works cover the period from the 1940s to the present day, demonstrating a variety of styles, generations and perspectives.

The exhibition features works by artists from Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan. Each artist reacted in his own way to the changing political and cultural context, whether it was socialist realism, “harsh style,” nonconformism, or expression.

Turkmen artists are not included in the exhibition, as the exhibition is aimed at the Turkmen audience, who are well familiar with their own artistic heritage.

Among the participants of the exhibition are such recognized masters as Tatiana Glebova, Zelimkhan Saidzhanov and Andrey Krikis, whose works have shaped the art schools of Central Asia.

The exhibition will feature contemporary voices in the world of fine art: the works of Alexander Barkovsky, Anna Ivanova, Bakhtiyar Serkekeyev and Zlata Beord demonstrate courage and innovation in a combination of different contexts.

This exhibition invites viewers to step beyond the familiar and discover new art created nearby but little known. All featured artists are united by their desire to find a new language within or against tradition.

The exhibition is open daily from 9:00 to 20:00, admission is free. ///nCa, 11 June 2025