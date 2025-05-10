International Food Festival Held in Ashgabat

Tamir Shakirov

On May 10th, the Ashgabat International School hosted the International Food Festival. This vibrant event showcased national dishes from Turkmenistan, South Korea, India, Kazakhstan, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Germany, the USA, the UK, and Japan. The festival was accompanied by colorful musical and dance performances, creating an atmosphere of celebration and friendship. The International Food Festival became a true celebration of unity, bringing together over two thousand guests. /// nCa, 10 May, 2025