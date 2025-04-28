President of Turkmenistan Receives Advisor to the Prince of Monaco

On 27 April 2025, during the horse races organized to celebrate the National Turkmen Horse Holiday, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov met with Joël Bouzou, Advisor to the Prince of Monaco, Founder and President of the “Peace and Sport” organization, TDH reports.

Taking the opportunity, Bouzou conveyed greetings from Prince Albert II and Princess Stephanie of Monaco to President Berdimuhamedov.

The President reciprocated with greetings and wishes of good health and prosperity to Prince Albert II and Princess Stephanie.

He noted that he was glad to meet with the adviser to the Prince of Monaco during the celebrations on the occasion of the National Holiday of the Turkmen Horse, which is not only an integral part of world culture, but also the embodiment of the centuries-old art of horse breeding.

Special attention was given to the triumphant performance of the “Galkynyş” National Equestrian Games Group at the 47th International Circus Festival in Monte-Carlo. The President emphasized that relations between Turkmenistan and the Principality of Monaco are based on principles of equality and mutual respect.

During the meeting, Bouzou expressed readiness to strengthen cooperation with Turkmenistan in the field of sports. He highlighted the recent constructive visit of the Vice-President for Medical Activities of the Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov Charitable Foundation for Assisting Children in Need to Monaco. The outcomes of the visit’s negotiations lay the groundwork for enriching bilateral dialogue with new content.

Bouzou stressed that collaborating with Turkmenistan, a globally recognized reliable partner, particularly in sports, is a great honor. He expressed sincere gratitude to President Berdimuhamedov for the opportunity to meet. ///nCa, 28 April 2025