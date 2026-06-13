Current Issues of Turkmen-Iranian Cooperation Discussed in Ashgabat

On 12 June 2026, a meeting was held at the MFA of Turkmenistan between the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, Rashid Meredov, and the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Mehdi Sobhani.

During the meeting, the parties discussed current issues of bilateral cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

The interlocutors reaffirmed their commitment to further developing Turkmen-Iranian relations based on the principles of good-neighborliness, mutual respect, and trust. They also discussed further steps aimed at implementing previously reached agreements. /// nCa, 13 June 2026 (in cooperation with MFA Turkmenistan)