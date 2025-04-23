TEIF 2025: The Role of Turkmenistan’s Natural Gas in the Global Energy Transition

At the International Forum on Attracting Foreign Investments in Turkmenistan’s Economy (TEIF 2025) in Kuala Lumpur, Maksat Babaev, State Minister and Chairman of the State Concern “Turkmengaz,” presented Turkmenistan’s vision for the development of its energy sector. In his speech, he emphasized the country’s strategic goal of building a modern, flexible, and competitive energy system capable of effectively addressing the challenges of the global energy transition.

Turkmenistan ranks fourth globally in proven natural gas reserves, a position that reflects both its strategic advantage and significant responsibility. As one of the world’s leading producers and exporters of natural gas, the country views this resource as a key element of a stable and balanced energy future.

Babaev highlighted that natural gas will play a critical role in meeting the growing global energy demand, which, according to the Gas Exporting Countries Forum, is projected to increase by 18% by 2050. During this period, the share of natural gas in the global energy mix is expected to rise from 23% to 26%, and in a sustainable development scenario, to 28%, primarily by displacing coal as a stable source of electricity generation.

The Asia-Pacific region will be the main driver of the growing demand for natural gas, accounting for 53% of the additional volume by 2050. This growth is driven by rapid economic development and globalization, which increase the need for reliable and clean energy. Notably, the rise of artificial intelligence significantly boosts the demand for stable power supply: a single ChatGPT query requires ten times more energy than a Google search. Natural gas, as Babaev noted, is well-positioned to efficiently meet these needs.

China is the largest consumer of Turkmen gas, with over 30 billion cubic meters supplied annually through three existing pipelines. Upon completion of a fourth pipeline, this volume is expected to increase to 65 billion cubic meters. In addition to China, Turkmenistan exports gas to Uzbekistan and facilitates swap supplies through Iran to Turkey. This export geography underscores Turkmenistan’s commercial flexibility and geostrategic importance as a bridge between East and West.

Natural gas serves as a bridge in the global transition to a low-carbon economy by reducing emissions through the displacement of dirtier fuels like coal. For instance, the 30 billion cubic meters of Turkmen gas supplied annually to China replaces approximately 50 million tons of coal, preventing the emission of over 60 million tons of greenhouse gases. This is comparable to the total annual emissions of countries like Norway or Ireland, demonstrating Turkmenistan’s tangible contribution to improving air quality and combating climate change.

To maintain its role in the global energy market, Turkmenistan invites investment in several strategically important areas:

Development of the next phase of the Galkynysh gas field, one of the largest in the world.

Construction of new gas-chemical complexes.

Development of underground gas storage facilities.

EPC projects for major industrial facilities.



Turkmenistan’s energy strategy is based on openness, multi-vector partnerships, and technological progress. Natural gas remains the foundation of a sustainable, prosperous, and dynamic energy system. As Babaev concluded, Turkmenistan’s natural gas not only ensures energy security but also promotes climate responsibility, positioning the country as a key player in the global energy transition. ///nCa, 23 April 2025