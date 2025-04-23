TEIF 2025: North and Central Asia saw significant greenfield foreign direct investment (FDI) in 2024, reaching $31 billion – UNESCAP

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia – The International Forum to Attract Foreign Investments in Turkmenistan’s Economy (TEIF 2025) is taking place on April 23-24, 2025, drawing attention to Turkmenistan’s growing attractiveness for international capital. Ms. Armida Salsiah Alisjahbana, Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations and Executive Secretary of ESCAP, delivered remarks during the forum’s plenary session.

The forum highlighted that North and Central Asia, including Turkmenistan, saw significant greenfield foreign direct investment (FDI) in 2024, reaching $31 billion. This surge underscores the subregion’s increasing appeal to international investors.

With global economic priorities shifting due to climate change and digital transformation, sectors like renewable energy, green manufacturing, infrastructure, and digital connectivity are presenting significant investment potential.

“Turkmenistan is well-positioned to capitalize on these global trends. Its abundant natural resources, strategic location and commitment to economic diversification create a compelling investment landscape, particularly for Malaysia and ASEAN-based companies seeking new markets and partnerships”, she said.

Turkmenistan’s role as a Central Asian transit hub offers unique opportunities for trade and energy cooperation, particularly in renewable energy and sustainable infrastructure.

The country’s “National Strategy on Climate Change” and “National Strategy for the Development of Renewable Energy until 2030” provide a clear roadmap for its transition to a greener economy. These strategies create opportunities for foreign investors to engage in the development of wind and solar energy projects, energy-efficient infrastructure and smart grid technologies.

Cross-border power system connectivity is another area where increased collaboration can accelerate energy transition efforts. Turkmenistan, as a net exporter of electricity, could leverage existing infrastructure to integrate more renewable energy into regional grids, ensuring energy security while keeping costs low. This would require greater investment in grid modernization and enhanced cooperation with neighbouring countries.

Ms. Alisjahbana emphasized that foreign direct investment is more than just a financial commitment; it is a vehicle for knowledge exchange, technology transfer, and sustainable growth. By attracting highquality investments, Turkmenistan can modernize its industrial base, diversify its economy and strengthen its role in regional and global value chains.

ESCAP is working with the ASEAN Secretariat and its member States’ investment promotion agencies on implementing a Regional Investment Promotion Action Plan, supporting the promotion of ASEAN as one integrated investment location and helping member States to attract investments in high-potential sectors of the green transition across the value chains. ESCAP is also engaged in similar efforts with Central Asian countries’ investment promotion agencies, focusing on boosting exports through a coordinated subregional approach to FDI in sectors that contribute to sustainable development.

In light of these collaborative subregional endeavors in ASEAN and Central Asia, ESCAP has expressed its readiness to support Turkmenistan and Malaysia in their joint efforts to promote FDI for sustainable development. ///nCa, 23 April 2025