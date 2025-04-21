Turkmenistan intensifies international exhibition activities

At a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers, Minister of Foreign Affairs Rashid Meredov presented a report on the steps taken to develop the country’s international exhibition activities. This process is an important element in the implementation of the Concept of a Neutral Turkmenistan’s foreign policy Course for 2022-2028 and contributes to the country’s integration into the global economic, cultural and information space.

One of the key areas of work is the implementation of the Concept of International Exhibition activities of Turkmenistan for 2024-2025. As part of this strategy, a National Plan has been developed to expand cooperation with the International Bureau of Exhibitions (BIE) for 2023-2025, which is already under implementation.

Turkmenistan plans to hold the specialized international exhibition EXPO on agriculture in the coming years with the support of the International Bureau of Exhibitions. In this regard, it is proposed to create a special fund for the organization of this event, as well as to hold negotiations with leading international companies.

Additionally, Turkmenistan is preparing to participate in several upcoming world exhibitions. These include Green EXPO-2027, focusing on environmental issues, which will take place in Yokohama, Japan, from March 19 to September 26, 2027, and EXPO-2027 in Belgrade, Serbia, from May 15 to August 15, 2027, under the theme “Game for Humanity: Sports and Music for Everyone.”

To further enhance exhibition activities, the development of a Program for 2025-2027 has been proposed. This program will include seminars for Turkmen specialists, conducted in collaboration with experts from leading countries and international organizations. Plans are also in place to facilitate their professional development at foreign educational institutions.

President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov underscored the importance of the country’s participation in global exhibition initiatives, highlighting their role in fostering mutually beneficial cooperation across various sectors. He instructed the Deputy Prime Minister and the Minister of Foreign Affairs to continue advancing these efforts, reinforcing Turkmenistan’s position on the international stage. ///nCa, 21 April 2025