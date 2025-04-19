Jennet Yusupova: The Artistic Soul Behind Turkmen Souvenirs

Jennet Yusupova, an exceptional artist and master of folk and applied arts, was born in 1980 in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan. Her journey into the world of creativity began in childhood, where her artistic talent blossomed—manifesting both in intricate compositional pieces and in simpler, yet profoundly expressive, depictions of national traditions and modern life.

In 2010, Yusupova graduated from the State Art Academy of Turkmenistan, specializing in easel graphics. Her dedication and skill earned her membership in the Union of Artists of Turkmenistan in 2013, a milestone that marked a new chapter in her evolving career.

While Jennet’s artistic repertoire spans various forms, she has always been deeply passionate about folk and applied arts. Today, her name is synonymous with unique and captivating souvenir creations, cherished not only within Turkmenistan but also abroad. From delicately painted ceramics and keteni fabrics to intricate illustrations on wood slices and pumpkins, her works radiate originality and aesthetic brilliance.

Jennet Yusupova’s art transcends borders, enriching private collections in countries such as Italy, Russia, Japan, China, Austria, Germany, the United States, Australia, and beyond. Her creative vision serves as a cultural bridge, connecting Turkmenistan’s rich heritage with the global art community, and showcasing the beauty of national traditions through her distinct artistic lens.

Jennet Yusupova’s creations are more than mere artworks; they embody a compelling narrative of talent, perseverance, and a profound connection to her roots, inspiring art lovers across the world. ///nCa, 19 April 2025

Here are some works by Jennet Yusupova: