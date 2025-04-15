United Nations Games 2025 Officially Launched in New York

On 2 April 2025, the United Nations Headquarters in New York hosted the Opening Ceremony of the United Nations Games 2025, marking the official launch of a large-scale sporting initiative.

The event, organized by the Permanent Mission of Turkmenistan in the framework of the International Year of Peace and Trust 2025, was held in accordance with General Assembly resolution 78/325 on the “United Nations Games.”

This year’s Games have brought together more than 800 participants from 110 countries, including diplomatic missions based in New York, UN Secretariat staff, and personnel from specialized agencies.

The Opening Ceremony featured remarks from high-level officials, including representatives of the Turkmenistan delegation as Chair of the Organizing Committee, Ms. Rosemarie McClean, Assistant Secretary-General, and statements from co-organizing countries and the Games Ambassadors: football legend Giorgio Chiellini, baseball icon Albert Pujols, and boxing champion Manny Pacquiao.

A symbolic highlight of the ceremony was the Athletes’ Oath delivered on behalf of all participants by Milana Yaroshchuk, winner of the youth tennis tournament at the 2024 Games.

Following the Opening, the group stage of the football tournament kicked off at Robert Moses Playground in East Manhattan. From day one, matches demonstrated high team spirit, fair competition, and the values of sports diplomacy.

On 9 April, a dynamic day of competitions unfolded with yoga, chess, and running taking place on the North Lawn of the UN Headquarters, showcasing both mental and physical excellence among diverse international teams.

The badminton tournament on 13 April added further excitement to the Games, emphasizing camaraderie despite intense competition.

The UN Friendship Games will continue through mid-May, featuring upcoming events in basketball, tennis, volleyball, and table tennis, and will culminate in a festive Closing Ceremony and awards presentation.

Updates and highlights from the UN Friendship Games are available on the official website: https://unitednationsgames.org and social media platforms. ///Permanent Mission of Turkmenistan to the UN, 11 April 2025