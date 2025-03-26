EU and Central Asia: Partnership on the strength of Peace, Trust, and Neutrality

nCa Commentary

The ministerial meeting of EU and Central Asia is just about to take place in the run-up to the first EU and Central Asia summit, scheduled for early next month in Samarkand.

The events are taking place in the year designated by the United Nations as the Year of Peace and Trust, aligning with Turkmenistan’s celebration of the 30th anniversary of its status as a permanently neutral state.

There is ample reserve of goodwill, backed by centuries of mutually beneficial interaction to foster closer cooperation between the EU and Central Asia, anchored in shared principles of peace, trust, and neutrality.

Both the EU and Central Asia recognize that global stability is deeply intertwined with diplomatic engagement based on mutual respect and trust. The UN’s recognition of 2025 as the Year of Peace and Trust reinforces the urgency of collaborative efforts to prevent conflicts, build sustainable partnerships, and address global challenges together. The upcoming ministerial meeting in Ashgabat serves as a testament to the collective will to advance dialogue and cooperation on these fronts.

Turkmenistan’s steadfast commitment to neutrality offers an insightful model in this regard. For three decades, its policy of active and proactive neutrality has demonstrated how diplomatic engagement and balanced relations with all partners can contribute to regional and global stability. This concept of neutrality, when applied to the broader Central Asian region, serves as an effective diplomatic approach in fostering sustainable and constructive relations with external partners, including the European Union.

In the context of economic cooperation, the concept of neutrality takes on a different but equally important dimension. Economic neutrality—an approach where countries engage in economic partnerships based on mutual benefit without political alignments—offers a promising path for strengthening EU-Central Asia trade and investment relations. This principle ensures that economic cooperation remains free from external pressures and geopolitical constraints, allowing for more predictable and transparent engagement.

The EU has long been a vital economic partner for Central Asia, contributing to trade, investment, and sustainable development initiatives. By embracing economic neutrality, the region can further enhance its ability to attract European capital and technology while maintaining diverse trade relationships that do not compromise its strategic autonomy. In turn, the EU stands to benefit from the vast resources, energy potential, and connectivity opportunities that Central Asia provides, making the region an indispensable partner in the evolving global economic landscape.

Beyond contemporary economic and diplomatic interactions, the relationship between Europe and Central Asia is deeply rooted in history. The Silk Road, which facilitated trade and cultural exchange for centuries, serves as a powerful reminder of the longstanding interconnectivity between these regions. The historical flow of goods, ideas, and technologies has left a lasting legacy, reinforcing the natural alignment of interests that exists today.

Building upon these historical foundations, the EU and Central Asia have the opportunity to revitalize and expand their partnership in ways that are mutually beneficial. Whether through infrastructure projects, digital connectivity, energy cooperation, or educational exchanges, both sides can leverage their rich histories to create a future that is prosperous, stable, and cooperative. /// nCa, 26 March 2025