Meeting of Ambassador of Turkmenistan with Minister of Health and Social Affairs of Georgia

At the Ministry of Internally Displaced Persons from the Occupied Territories, Labour, Health and Social Affairs of Georgia, the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Turkmenistan in Georgia Mr. D.Seyitmammedov met with the Minister M.Sarjveladze.

During the meeting, the sides noted the great role of the official visit of the Prime Minister of Georgia I.Kobakhidze to Turkmenistan in deepening interstate relations. It was especially stressed that Turkmenistan and Georgia actively cooperate in political, trade-economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres, as well as within the framework of authoritative international organizations.

The Ambassador briefed the Minister on major international events marking the 30th anniversary of Turkmenistan’s permanent neutrality and the proclamation of 2025 as the “International Year of Peace and Trust”. The Ambassador also thanked the Government of Georgia for supporting and co-sponsoring the resolution “Permanent Neutrality of Turkmenistan”, which was adopted on 21 March 2025, during the 61st plenary meeting of the 79th session of the UN General Assembly.

The sides discussed various issues of bilateral cooperation and interaction in the field of health care, medical tourism, exchange of experience between medical universities, as well as holding joint conferences, seminars and forums. They expressed their confidence that these events will contribute to further deepening of Turkmen-Georgian relations. ///Embassy of Turkmenistan to Georgia, 24 March 2025