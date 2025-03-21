The Consul of Turkmenistan to Germany paid a Working Visit to the Federal State of North Rhine-Westphalia

The Consul of Turkmenistan to Germany (Frankfurt am Main) Murad Ozbekbayev visited the federal state of North Rhine-Westphalia on 17-18 March 2025, where a wide range of issues related to bilateral and interregional cooperation were discussed.

During the visit to Düsseldorf, a meeting was held with Mark Speich, State Secretary for Federal Affairs, Europe, and International Affairs, as well as the Authorized Representative of North Rhine-Westphalia at the federal level.



During the meeting, the parties explored opportunities for closer interaction at the regional level. The German officials emphasized the importance of advancing cooperation between the Federal Republic of Germany and the Central Asian countries, particularly Turkmenistan, within the frameworks of Central Asia-EU and Central Asia-Germany platforms. The German side also showed particular interest in issues of energy security and the establishment of transport and logistics chains.

The prospects for organizing joint cultural and economic events were also discussed.

Furthermore, the leadership of North Rhine-Westphalia was briefed on the objectives of international events dedicated to the 30th anniversary of Turkmenistan’s permanent neutrality and the International Year of Peace and Trust.

An exchange of views was also held on current aspects of regional and international politics.

***

During his visit, Ozbekbayev held discussions with Andreas Schmitz, President of the Düsseldorf Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCI), and Aaron Röschke, Head of the International Markets and Trends Department of the Düsseldorf CCI.



The parties expressed mutual interest in expanding direct connections between chambers of commerce and industry, economic associations, and business entities from Turkmenistan and North Rhine-Westphalia.

They identified energy, chemical and medical industries, mechanical engineering, and the green economy as sectors with significant potential for cooperation.

Building upon the success of the Turkmenistan Economic Day held in Düsseldorf in June 2023, the Düsseldorf CCI, representing approximately 95,000 businesses and private entrepreneurs, pledged to further enhance its engagement with Turkmenistan’s business community

***

In addition, in Cologne, the consul met with the organization ‘Turkmen kultur ojagy’ (Turkmen cultural center). The parties outlined plans to hold joint cultural events and awareness-raising campaigns this year dedicated to the International Year of Peace and Trust and the 30th anniversary of Turkmenistan’s neutrality.

***

During a working visit to Bonn, a meeting was conducted with Stefan Binefeld, Head of the Department of Transnational Education and Cooperation Programs, and Heiko Schmidt, Head of the Scholarship Programs Department for Northern and Eastern Europe, Central Asia, and the South Caucasus at the German Academic Exchange Service (DAAD).



The primary focus of the discussions was to explore avenues for expanding Turkmen-German cooperation in education, academic exchanges, and direct inter-university partnerships.

A comprehensive exchange of views addressed the current status and future prospects of scientific and educational collaboration, with particular emphasis on increasing DAAD scholarship quotas for graduates, postgraduate students, and faculty members from Turkmen universities and research institutions. The dialogue also touched upon the expansion of the DAAD network of German language lecturers in Turkmenistan and the implementation of innovative German language teaching methodologies.

Furthermore, the sides explored the possibility of organizing a Turkmen-German Science Day in Turkmenistan, as well as facilitating reciprocal visits by scientific and educational delegations. ///nCa, 21 March 2025