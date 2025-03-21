National Interests: Swiss Knife of Politics or Something Genuine?

Tariq Saeedi

At least in theory, National Interests are the goals, priorities, and objectives that a nation-state pursues to protect its sovereignty, security, prosperity, and values. They form the foundation of a country’s foreign policy and strategic decisions.

The problem is that there is no clearly defined description of national interests. Our definition of national interests shifts depending on where we stand in the ideological spectrum, or our short-term interests.

As a Realist, we tend to define national interests primarily in terms of power, security, and survival

As a Liberal, we often expand the concept to include economic prosperity, democratic values, and international cooperation

As a Constructivist, we argue that national interests are socially constructed and shaped by identity, norms, and domestic politics

Machiavelli suggested that a state has some permanent interests but in the kaleidoscopic politics of today, this doesn’t hold good. Instead, what seems somewhat permanent is our desire to shoehorn ‘national interests’ into the debate to add more weight to our argument.

In this day and age when a social media influencer has a stronger hold on the public opinion compared to an average politician, we need to recognize that the national interests go beyond the traditional orbit of power and dominance.

There are at least five components that must be taken together when defining our national interests:

Changing international environments Shifts in domestic politics and leadership Evolving threats and opportunities Technological developments Changes in national identity and values

We must also acknowledge that change is the only constant. However, change is sometimes predictable and sometimes unpredictable.

We also need to appreciate that the realistic primary goals for a country – any country – are the economic stability, peace, and prosperity. Therefore, our national interests need to always remain aligned with these goals.

It is about time we stop treating the national interests as a Swiss Knife or multitool and grant them the dignity of an authentic concept, the dignity they deserve.

Looking objectively, we can see that there is a pattern where national interests are sometimes retroactively defined or reframed to justify immediate policy preferences rather than representing consistent, long-term strategic thinking. This creates several problems:

Inconsistency in foreign policy that can confuse allies and adversaries alike Strategic incoherence when short-term interests conflict with long-term objectives Loss of credibility when national interests appear malleable based on political expediency

When the national interests are too pliable, diplomatic solutions are harder to find because of the shifting goalposts. This is problematic for the people on the negotiation table.

***

There is the need to come up with a universally recognized definition of national interests through an open debate at the UN General Assembly.

This will bring greater transparency in international relations, and reduce the risk of misinterpretation of actions and intentions. It will also be helpful in resolving the conflicts with better understanding of red lines, and provide consistency check against opportunistic redefinitions or interests.

Of course, some countries would resist the idea because of their desire to maintain strategic flexibility. They may argue that the national interests do change with the changing circumstances. Some countries may consider it as a barrier against their ability to project power.

However, this is an idea worth serious thought.

If the world agrees to a unanimously agreed definition of national interests, the next step, rather preposterous, would be to create a global repository of national interests.

This may sound outlandish but some vaguely mechanisms exist already:

The UN Charter already outlines broad principles nations claim to adhere to

National security strategies and white papers often publicly declare interests

Many treaties require declarations of vital interests or reservations

This, again, is a matter for debate at the UN General Assembly.

If the global repository of national interests is created, it would bring predictability and ease of business in international relations. /// nCa, 21 March 2025