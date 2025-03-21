Invitation Extended to UNESCO Director-General for Ashgabat International Forum on Peace and Trust

On March 20, 2025, Maksat Chariev, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Turkmenistan and Permanent Representative to UNESCO, met with UNESCO’s First Deputy Director-General, Qu Xing.

During the meeting, Ambassador Chariev extended an official invitation from Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, National Leader of the Turkmen people and Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan, to UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay for the International Forum commemorating the 30th anniversary of Turkmenistan’s neutrality and the International Year of Peace and Trust, scheduled for December 12, 2025, in Ashgabat.



Mr. Qu Xing graciously accepted the invitation and expressed appreciation for Turkmenistan’s initiatives in fostering peace, cultural dialogue, and international cooperation. He reaffirmed UNESCO’s dedication to strengthening collaboration with Turkmenistan in education, cultural heritage preservation, science, and sports diplomacy, emphasizing their contribution to global sustainable development and mutual understanding.

The meeting underscored the mutual commitment to further cooperation between Turkmenistan and UNESCO, focusing on enhancing dialogue, safeguarding heritage, and supporting global peacekeeping efforts.

Turkmenistan remains dedicated to deepening its partnership with UNESCO and advancing international initiatives rooted in the principles of peace and trust. ///nCa, 21 March 2025