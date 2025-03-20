Speech of the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov at the International Conference “International Year of Peace and Trust: the role of interregional cooperation in ensuring sustainable development”

Here is slightly paraphrased translation of the speech by National Leader of Turkmenistan Arkadag Berdimuhamedov as given by Turkmen State News Agency TDH:

Dear conference participants! I would like to thank you for participating in this forum and wish you a successful forum!

Representatives of foreign countries, international organizations and large companies gathered here, which demonstrates great interest in partnership with our country.

Turkmenistan directly links the idea of peace and trust with economic development. In this context, this year’s “International Year of Peace and Trust” should give a powerful impetus to economic cooperation.

I am confident that peace, trust, equality and mutual benefit should form the basis of economic partnership. Any major economic, infrastructural, trade and investment projects can be successful only if there is equality and mutual trust.

Dear conference participants!

In the modern era, regional and interregional relations are strengthening in various parts of the world, and new economic alliances are being formed. The era of rapid economic progress based on the use of geographical resources, modern technologies, environmental standards and effective solutions has arrived.

Today it is necessary to think globally, act and cooperate. In this regard, the leading international institutions and financial institutions have a special responsibility.

Turkmenistan has consistently advocated for a fair geo-economy. By diversifying energy resources, transport corridors and existing infrastructure systems, the country stands for the implementation of new major economic projects. An example of this is the economic cooperation between Central and South Asia.

I would like to draw your attention to the geopolitical and geo-economic importance of the energy, transport and infrastructure projects being carried out in these regions. They aim to unite Central and South Asia through the creation of new energy, transport, industrial and technological corridors.

The Turkmenistan–Afghanistan–Pakistan–India gas pipeline is one of the most significant projects. The goal of this project is to provide natural gas to countries with a total population of 1 billion 750 million people in the modern era.

Today we can say with confidence that the work on this project is being carried out in accordance with a specific program. A 214-kilometer section of this gas pipeline has been built, passing through the territory of our country. In September last year, the construction of the 153-kilometer Serkhetabat–Herat section, called “Arkadagyň ak ýoly”, was launched. Currently, its construction is underway in Afghanistan.

Dear conference participants!

Speaking about the TAPI gas pipeline project, I would like to place special emphasis on its high social significance. According to experts, the construction of the gas pipeline and related infrastructure systems, new institutions and enterprises will create 12,000 jobs in Afghanistan, as well as solve a number of key humanitarian issues in this country.

The implementation of the project involves solving numerous legal, commercial, and financial issues. As part of the Turkmenistan–Afghanistan–Pakistan–India gas pipeline project, work in the oil and gas sector should be carried out in accordance with norms and standards established in international practice.

I am confident that the conference will allow the heads, specialists and experts of energy companies, consulting firms and banks to exchange views on joint activities within the framework of the Turkmenistan–Afghanistan–Pakistan–India gas pipeline.

Dear conference participants!

For a number of years, the Central Asian states have been working effectively with the border regions to supply electricity. By increasing cooperation in this area, our countries are also putting forward proposals for the construction of modern electric power facilities. This will facilitate the export of energy resources from Central Asian countries to world markets. South Asia and the Asia-Pacific regions are one of the priority areas.

Turkmenistan is one of the main countries producing electricity. For many years, we have been supplying electricity to neighboring countries: Iran, Afghanistan, Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan.

Our country is also effectively working with partners to implement the Turkmenistan–Afghanistan–Pakistan high-voltage transmission line construction project.

Currently, electricity is already being supplied to the city of Herat in Afghanistan. We are also working on technical documents for the expansion of this to Pakistan.

At the same time, an fiber-optic communication line is being laid. Currently, the transport interconnection of Central and South Asia and related development projects is a key component of the economic strategies of the Eurasian continent.

In this context, I would like to place special emphasis on the need for efficient use of transport and transit corridors connecting Central and South Asia and the formation of new ones. This will contribute to the full provision of passenger and cargo traffic in the North–South and East–West directions.

To increase their scale, railway and highway construction projects are being implemented. Modern infrastructural systems of air, sea harbors and “dry ports” are being created. Extensive work is underway to ensure the coherence and coordination of the logistics process.

An example of this is the construction of a railway from Turkmenistan to Afghanistan and further to the ports of Pakistan. The 115-kilometer Kerki (Turkmenistan)–Andkhoy (Afghanistan) railway, built by Turkmen specialists, is currently operating effectively. The construction of a 165-kilometer railway from the Turkmen-Afghan border to Herat is also being considered.

In this work, a key role is assigned to cooperation with the parties involved in the implementation of projects – international financial institutions, investment funds, banking institutions and specialized organizations.

I am confident that our long-standing and reliable financial partners such as the World Bank, the Asian Development Bank, the Islamic Development Bank, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, development funds and banks from Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar and other friendly countries will continue efforts to enhance economic cooperation with Central and South Asia.

This forum is a good opportunity for representatives of the financial sector to present relevant proposals.

Dear conference participants!

Our shared goals in Asia are not limited to the implementation of specific projects. The range of these goals is much wider. It is necessary to form the foundation of sustainable peace and security in this part of the world, an atmosphere of trust and a favorable environment for broad cooperation. To do this, we should use all available opportunities and create one of the most promising centers for world-class energy, transport and communication cooperation.

Turkmenistan has high hopes for the participation of major international investors in the implementation of these goals. Our country, implementing the policy of permanent neutrality and the economic strategy of “open doors”, is ready for productive cooperation.

I am confident that this conference will be an important step in the implementation of these plans.

I wish fruitful work to the conference participants!

///TDH, March 19, 2025