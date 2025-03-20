Secretary General of the GECF highlights Turkmenistan’s role in the global gas markets

Mohamed Hamel, Secretary General of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF), attended the high-level conference under the title “International Year of Peace and Trust: The Role of Interregional Economic Cooperation in Ensuring Sustainable Development.”

The event started with the opening program speech of HE Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, National Leader of the Turkmen People and Chairman of the People’s Council of Turkmenistan, who emphasised the host country strategic vision and commitment to regional cooperation, as well as its role in implementing the UN initiatives.

Under the thematic session “TAPI gas pipeline: economic, organisational and legal issues” HE Eng. Mohamed Hamel delivered a keynote speech stressing the critical role of natural gas in the global energy security and sustainable development, with a particular focus on Turkmenistan’s vast potential as a key energy supplier. He also highlighted the host country’s pivotal position as the world’s fifth-largest holder of natural gas reserves.

Noting Turkmenistan’s plans to significantly expand its natural gas production, with the eventual output surpassing 150 billion cubic meters (bem) by mid-century, he praised the development of major field of Galkynysh, strategic cross-border infrastructural projects, including the expansion of the Central Asia-China gas pipeline (line D), TAPI gas pipeline, and the Trans-Caspian gas pipeline.



Emphasising that the GECF objectives align closely with the host country’s long-term energy strategy, HE Eng. Mohamed Hamel lauded Turkmenistan’s efforts to enhance regional energy security, foster economic integration, and promote sustainable development.

Furthermore, he reiterated that natural gas remains a crucial pillar for a just and inclusive energy transition. With global natural gas demand expected to grow by 32% by mid-century, he stressed that orderly, affordable, and equitable energy transitions require strengthened international cooperation and substantial investment in infrastructure.

In conclusion, Mohamed Hamel expressed hope for Turkmenistan in strengthening its ties with the GECF, commending Turkmenistan leadership in advancing regional energy cooperation, and expressing his confidence that Turkmenistan’s energy diplomacy will contribute significantly to a more secure, sustainable, and prosperous regional and global energy landscape. ///nCa, 20 March 2025 (based on GECF press release)