Arkadag Berdimuhamedov highlights TAPI’s high social importance for Afghanistan and region

The Turkmenistan–Afghanistan–Pakistan–India gas pipeline is one of the most significant projects. The goal of this project is to provide natural gas to countries with a total population of 1.75 billion people in the modern era, said National Leader of the Turkmen people Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, speaking at an international conference in Ashgabat on the role of interregional economic cooperation in ensuring sustainable development.

According to Arkadag, the work on this project is carried out in accordance with a special program. A 214-kilometer section of the TAPI gas pipeline has been built on the territory of Turkmenistan. Last September, the construction of the 153-kilometer Serkhetabat–Herat section was launched. Currently, its construction is underway in Afghanistan.

“Speaking about the TAPI gas pipeline project, I would like to place special emphasis on its high social significance. According to experts, the construction of the gas pipeline and related infrastructure systems, new institutions and enterprises will create 12,000 jobs in Afghanistan, as well as solve a number of key humanitarian issues in this country,” Berdimuhamedov said.

“The implementation of the project involves adressing numerous legal, commercial, and financial issues. As part of the Turkmenistan–Afghanistan–Pakistan–India gas pipeline project, work in the oil and gas sector should be carried out in accordance with the norms and standards established in international practice,” he added.

A separate session of the conference entitled “Turkmenistan–Afghanistan–Pakistan–India Gas Pipeline: Economic, organizational and legal issues” was devoted to the TAPI project.

The speakers noted that this transnational gas pipeline is an important step in the implementation of an energy strategy aimed at creating a diversified energy supply system to world markets, taking into account the interests of producers, transit countries and consumers.

Simultaneously with the implementation of the TAPI project, Turkmenistan initiated the construction of power transmission lines and a fiber-optic communication system along the Turkmenistan–Afghanistan–Pakistan route. These projects are aimed at stimulating the sustainable development of the entire region.

Today, Turkmenistan attaches great importance to the development of cooperation in the energy sector with neighboring countries in the region, including Afghanistan. Serhetabat power plant supplies electricity to the new Nur-el-Jahad power plant in the Herat province, Afghanistan. At the same time, a combined cycle power plant with a capacity of 1,574 MWt, which is being built on the Caspian coast, will enable electricity exports across the Caspian Sea to neighboring countries.///nCa, 20 March 2025