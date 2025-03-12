Cheleken Peninsula: a storehouse of hydrocarbons and innovations in oil production

Cheleken Peninsula, located on the eastern coast of the Caspian Sea, has long attracted the attention of geologists due to its rich reserves of hydrocarbons. This region, with an area of about 500 square kilometers, is a unique combination of natural resources and a complex tectonic structure. Oil production on the peninsula has a long history, with initial records dating back to 1876.

Cheleken is geologically located in the Caspian basin and is composed of Mesozoic and Quaternary sedimentary rocks. As a result of tectonic movements, the peninsula was subjected to numerous shifts and vertical cracks, which led to the formation of fault lines without a specific direction. These processes contributed to the eruptions of deep volcanoes and the accumulation of iodine-bromine waters, which are also an important natural resource of the region.

The name “Cheleken” comes from the words “char” and “kan”, which translates as “four abundance” or “four riches”. This name symbolizes the four key resources of the region: oil, mineral wax, salt and dyes. For decades, the modern city of Khazar (ancient name — Akjayar) has been a center of iodine, bromine and mercury production.

One of the most significant developments in recent years has been the successful application of horizontal drilling at the Eastern Cheleken field. Three years ago, the 707th development well was drilled, which became the first in the history of the country’s independence to use this method. The well, located on land and directed towards the shallow part of the Caspian Sea, produces 10-12 tons of oil daily. Later, two more horizontal wells were drilled (712 and 717), which also show high productivity.

Horizontal drilling has several advantages over traditional methods. Firstly, it is economically beneficial, as it allows oil to be extracted from the overlying layers after reaching the design depth. Secondly, this method is characterized by technical safety and environmental friendliness. The main drilling rig is located on land at a distance of 450-475 meters from the seashore, which minimizes the impact on the environment.

The Galkynyşnebit Oil and Gas Production Department, under the Turkmennebit (Turkmen Oil) State Concern, reported successful oil and gas production on the Cheleken Peninsula in January 2025. Oil production reached 4,961 tons, exceeding targets by 6% and showing a 2% increase compared to January 2024. Associated gas production surpassed plans by 74%, totaling over 52 million cubic meters.

Dovran Bayramov, the chief geologist of the department, said that the department maintains close control over the nearly 180 active wells on the Cheleken Peninsula. These wells reach depths of 1,200 to 2,750 meters. Experts anticipate substantial oil reserves in deeper geological layers, prompting plans to drill three new wells at each of the West Cheleken and Dagadjik fields in the coming years. ///nCa, 12 March 2025 (based on the materials of the newspaper “Nebit Gaz”)