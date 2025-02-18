President of Uzbekistan on official visit to Kuwait

On February 17 President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Emir of the State of Kuwait Sheikh Meshal Al-Sabah held a bilateral meeting and negotiations with the participation of members of official delegations at the Al-Bayan Palace in the city of Al Kuwait.

At the beginning of the conversation, the Head of our state expressed sincere gratitude to the Emir for the warm welcome and high attention, warmly congratulating the leader and friendly people of Kuwait on the upcoming national holidays.

Issues of further developing and strengthening Uzbek-Kuwaiti relations of friendship and multifaceted partnership have been discussed.

The President of Uzbekistan highlighted the successful implementation of the state program “Vision 2035” in Kuwait, the goals and objectives of which are consonant with the long-term priorities of the New Uzbekistan Development Strategy.

Intensive political contacts and interagency exchanges, steady growth of mutual trade turnover and investments have been noted with satisfaction.

Last year, the first meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission was fruitfully held, and a number of significant business events were organized.

Special attention was paid to the issues of interaction in trade and economic, investment, innovation and financial-technical spheres.

The priority areas of practical cooperation are defined to be: “green” energy, industrial cooperation, agriculture, transportation and logistics, infrastructure, urban development, health care, tourism.

In order to promote joint projects, it was agreed to establish such mechanisms as the Investment Platform and the Business Council, as well as to open a trading house in the city of Al Kuwait.

Special attention was paid to expanding the portfolio of projects with the Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development within the framework of the new Partnership Program.

In addition, it was agreed to hold cross cultural and tourism weeks in Uzbekistan and Kuwait, actively promote the participation of representatives of the two countries in cultural and humanitarian events in the field of art, music, cinema, education and sports.

During the meeting, the importance of continuing mutual support within the framework of the United Nations, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, the Non-Aligned Movement and other authoritative structures was stressed.

Joint measures on preparation and holding of the upcoming summit of the “Central Asia – Gulf Cooperation Council” dialogue scheduled for May this year in Samarkand were discussed.

The leaders also exchanged views on topical aspects of the international and regional agenda.

Following the talks, the two heads of state made a decision to develop and strengthen the comprehensive partnership.

In the conclusion of the talks, the President of Uzbekistan invited the Emir of Kuwait to pay a visit to Uzbekistan.

President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Emir of Kuwait Sheikh Meshal Al-Sabah have adopted a joint statement on the development of Uzbek-Kuwaiti relations of comprehensive partnership.

The following documents were also signed:

Agreement on cooperation in the field of industry;

Protocol to the Agreement on Air Services;

Agreement on cooperation in the labor sphere;

Agreement on cooperation in the field of creation of “smart” cities;

Agreement on Cooperation in the field of art and culture;

Agreement on cooperation in the field of health care;

Program of activities in the field of tourism for 2025-2027;

Cooperation Agreement with the Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development.

Growing partnership between Uzbekistan and Kuwait

Trade, economic, and investment cooperation between Uzbekistan and Kuwait has gained significant momentum in recent years. There is no doubt that the two countries possess sufficient potential to significantly increase trade turnover, and they are actively working towards this goal.

The year 2024, in particular, demonstrated an unprecedented activity in economic interaction, with over 50 visits by representatives of large and medium-sized Kuwaiti companies and financial institutions to Uzbekistan. These included delegations from the Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development, “Gulf General Trading Co.”, “Petroleum Dynamics”, “Al-Tijaria Group”, “The Commercial Real Estate Сo.”, “Rawasi Kuwait Holding Co.”, “Kuwait Investment Co.” (KIC), “AlJaber Group Holding”, “Biomedix Medical Group Co.”, “Advanced Medical German Co.”, “KAMCO Investment Co.”, “Alkandari General Trading Co.”, “Unique Goods”, “Zenith Business Solution”, “Golden Carpet”, “AlMawashi”, and other companies.

Mr. Yusuf Al-Ali, President of the “Kuwait Investment Company” (KIC), and Mr. Iyad Salih, Chief Executive Officer of the “Gulf General Trading Co.”, participated in the 3rd Tashkent International Investment Forum, held on May 2-3, 2024.

Senior executives from the “Gulf Care Gen. Trad. Co.”, “Biomedix Medical Group Co.”, and “Advanced Medical German Co.” also represented Kuwait at the “Kashkadarya Invest-2024” business forum held in Karshi last November.

The “Made in Uzbekistan” business forums and exhibitions, staged in Kuwait during May and August 2024, were highly successful. Furthermore, delegations from Uzbekistan – led by the Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade, the Committee for the Development of Sericulture and Wool Industry, the Public Council for Entrepreneurship Support under the President of Uzbekistan, comprising over 100 Uzbek entrepreneurs – visited Kuwait to engage in productive discussions.

Tashkent hosted the inaugural session of the Uzbek-Kuwaiti Intergovernmental Commission on Trade-Economic, and Scientific-Technical Cooperation in 2024, with a delegation from Kuwait headed by Ms. Noura Al-Fassam, Minister of State for Economic Affairs and Investments of Kuwait.

A key development in bilateral trade in 2024 was Uzbekistan’s first-ever export of over 20 metric tons of fresh fruits and vegetables to Kuwait, marking an initial step toward expanding commercial ties. The active participation of Uzbek companies in the “Kuwait International Agro Food Exhibition”, held in Kuwait City on December 15-16, 2024, further paved the way for expanding Uzbek product exports to the Kuwaiti market.

In the investment sphere, negotiations were initiated in 2024 with the Kuwaiti corporation “Fouad Al-Ghanim and Sons Group of Companies” regarding joint projects worth 640 million US dollars for the construction of hydroelectric power stations in the Bostanlyk region and five projects worth $50 million to supply drinking water to five regions of Uzbekistan.

Active cooperation continues with the Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development (KFAED). Due to Kuwait’s concessional loans, large-scale social projects are being implemented in Uzbekistan in the fields of healthcare, education, and various infrastructure sectors.

Since 2000, with the participation of the fund, 10 projects worth a total of 210 million US dollars have been implemented in Uzbekistan in the field of infrastructure, construction and healthcare, and an agreement has been concluded on the provision of technical assistance in the amount of 500 thousand US dollars.

It is important to note that the Government of Kuwait provided financial assistance for equipping the Memorial Complex of Imam al-Bukhari in Samarkand, the “Hazrat Imam” Foundation, the construction and equipping of the new building of the International Islamic Academy of Uzbekistan, the computerization of 50 school classrooms, and the provision of equipment to medical facilities in our republic.

In addition, in January 2024, surgeons from Kuwaiti clinics affiliated with the “Gulf General Trading Co.” provided thirty free heart surgeries to young children in medical facilities in Fergana region as a form of charitable aid.

The strong historical and spiritual ties developing between Uzbekistan and Kuwait are reflected in active cooperation in the fields of culture and education. Both states attach particular importance to the preservation and popularization of Islamic heritage, its study, and its transmission to future generations.

Cultural exchange between the countries serves as an important bridge of mutual understanding. Joint exhibitions, conferences, and festivals are regularly held, showcasing the richness of the traditions, art, and literature of the two peoples. Special attention is given to cooperation in the study of Islamic culture, historical monuments, and manuscript heritage, opening new opportunities for research and academic collaboration.

In this area, reciprocal visits by representatives of the scientific communities of both countries are organized, along with their participation in various international and cultural-educational events held in Uzbekistan and Kuwait.

For instance, Kuwaiti artists are regular participants in the “Sharq Taronalari” International Music Festival held in Samarkand. Representatives from Uzbekistan, in turn, have participated in international exhibitions of applied arts in Kuwait, including “Islamic Art,” exhibitions of women’s clothing, and the international conference “Women and Health.”

In 2024, Kuwaiti representatives participated in the Asian Women’s Forum held in Samarkand on the theme “Regional Approach to Economic, Social, and Political Expansion of Women’s Rights and Opportunities”, the 12th Session of the Islamic Conference of Tourism Ministers of the Member States of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) held in Khiva, the Abu Ali Ibn Sino International Biology Olympiad in Bukhara, the Global Youth Festival held in the Samarkand, Bukhara, Jizzakh, and Khorezm regions and the city of Tashkent, the “LIPTIS Pharmaceuticals Annual Scientific Symposia” held in Tashkent, and the “Central Asian Air Cargo Summit” in Tashkent.

The foregoing demonstrates that Uzbekistan and Kuwait have established a sound foundation for the further development and strengthening of relations in new areas, have achieved significant successes in several areas, and are ready to continue unlocking the existing vast potential to increase mutually beneficial cooperation.

Undoubtedly, the upcoming official visit of the head of our state to Kuwait will give an additional impetus to deepening bilateral interaction, expanding economic and humanitarian ties, and will contribute to further advancing the partnership to a new level. /// nCa, 18 February 2025 (text from President.uz, and Embassy of Uzbekistan in Turkmenistan, Picture credit President.uz)