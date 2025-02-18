A briefing on Turkmenistan’s cooperation with the UN in the field of human rights and humanitarian law was held in Ashgabat

On February 17, 2025, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan held a briefing dedicated to Turkmenistan’s work in the field of human rights protection and compliance with international humanitarian law in cooperation with the United Nations.

The event was attended by representatives of the Interdepartmental Commission for Ensuring the Fulfilment of Turkmenistan’s International Obligations in the Field of Human Rights and International Humanitarian Law, heads of ministries and departments, public organizations, heads and representatives of specialized UN structures.

The opening speeches were given by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Myahri Byashimova, UN Resident Coordinator in Turkmenistan Dmitry Shlapachenko, Regional Representative of the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights in Central Asia Mathilde Bogner, Director of the Department for Support of the Work of the Human Rights Council and Treaty Mechanisms Mahamane Cissé-Gouro, who arrived in Ashgabat on a working visit for the first time.

During the briefing, information was presented on Turkmenistan’s activities in the field of human rights protection and maintaining gender equality, taking into account the recommendations received from international partners within the framework of the fourth cycle of the Universal Periodic Review (UPR).

Participants in the briefing were introduced to the results of specific activities of the Interdepartmental Commission to ensure the implementation of Turkmenistan’s international obligations in the field of human rights and international humanitarian law within the framework of joint work with the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights.

An interested exchange of views took place regarding further cooperation between Turkmenistan and international organizations on this topic. /// nCa, 18 February 2025 (in cooperation with MFA Turkmenistan)