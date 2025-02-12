Turkmenistan and IAEA Discuss Future Cooperation

Turkmenistan and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) reaffirmed their commitment to peaceful applications of atomic energy during a meeting held on 11 February 2025 at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Deputy Foreign Minister Myahri Byashimova met with Eve-Kulli Kala, Director of the Division for Europe within the IAEA’s Department of Technical Cooperation, to discuss ongoing and future collaborations.

The parties emphasized the growing partnership between Turkmenistan and the IAEA, highlighting their shared dedication to the Agency’s core mission of promoting the use of atomic energy for peace, health, and global prosperity. Discussions centered on several key initiatives, including the modernization of Turkmenistan’s radiotherapy services and the updating of its radiation safety legislation.

During the meeting it was stressed that the Department of Technical Cooperation is Turkmenistan’s primary IAEA partner. The meeting also addressed the development of the IAEA’s Country Programme Framework for Turkmenistan, a strategic document that will guide future cooperation.

A significant point of discussion was the involvement of IAEA experts in the construction of the International Scientific and Clinical Oncology Center currently underway in Ashgabat.

The importance of continued communication and collaboration between IAEA departments and relevant Turkmen agencies was also underscored during the meeting. ///nCa, 12 February 2025