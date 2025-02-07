Ambassador of Turkmenistan to the Republic of Türkiye met with the Rector of Ahi Evran University in Kirsehir

On February 7, 2025, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Turkmenistan to Türkiye M.Ishankuliyev met with the Rector of Ahi Evran University in Kirsehir, Professor Mustafa Kazim Karahochagil.

During the meeting, the parties discussed issues of strengthening bilateral cooperation in the field of education, science and culture, as well as expanding partnership and exchange of experience between educational institutions of the two countries.

The Ambassador informed the Rector about the large-scale events planned for this year related to the celebration of the 30th anniversary of Turkmenistan’s permanent neutrality and the proclamation of 2025 as the “International Year of Peace and Trust.

In turn, the Rector of the University Mustafa Kazim Karahochagil expressed his readiness for further cooperation and noted that holding joint events this year will contribute to strengthening cultural and humanitarian ties between Turkmenistan and Türkiye.

Also, a meeting was held with students from Turkmenistan studying at Ahi Yevran University, where issues of academic performance and living conditions of Turkmen students were discussed. ///nCa, 7 February 2025 (in cooperation with the Embassy of Turkmenistan to Türkiye)