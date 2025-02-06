Turkmenistan and Japan discuss issues of strategic partnership – visit of the Special Advisor to the Prime Minister of Japan

Special Adviser to the Prime Minister of Japan Akihisa Nagashima has arrived in Ashgabat as part of his tour of five Central Asian countries.

On 5 February, Nagashima was received by President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov, National Leader Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, and met with Minister of Foreign Affairs Rashid Meredov.

Meeting with the President of Turkmenistan

During the meeting, the parties discussed the state and prospects of bilateral cooperation, as well as topical issues of interaction in regional and international formats.



Nagashima conveyed greetings and best wishes from Emperor Naruhito of Japan and Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba to the Head of Turkmenistan. He noted that Japan highly appreciates Turkmenistan’s achievements in various fields and is interested in further strengthening the partnership.

President Serdar Berdimuhamedov, in turn, addressed reciprocal wishes to the Japanese leadership and stressed that Mr. Nagashima’s visit provides an excellent opportunity to discuss the current state and prospects of Turkmen-Japanese relations.

During the conversation, the sides noted that relations between Turkmenistan and Japan are of a long-term and strategic nature, based on the principles of equality, mutual respect and trust.

Special attention was paid to cooperation within the framework of the Central Asia + Japan Dialogue, which is an important platform for the development of both bilateral and regional cooperation.

In addition, the sides discussed active cooperation in the political, diplomatic, trade, economic, social, cultural and humanitarian spheres. The significant role of the Turkmen-Japanese Committee for Economic Cooperation in strengthening ties between the two countries was noted.

During the meeting, the topic of the upcoming World EXPO 2025, which will be held in Japan in April this year, was touched upon. The President of Turkmenistan confirmed the country’s interest in participating in the exhibition and said that a special Organizing Committee had been set up for this, which was already conducting preparatory work.

In this regard, Mr. Akihisa Nagashima said that a high-level delegation from Turkmenistan is expected to participate in the World Exhibition in Japan.

At the end of the meeting, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov confirmed Turkmenistan’s readiness to further develop and strengthen cooperation with Japan.

Meeting with the National Leader

During the meeting, National Leader Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov highlighted the significance of Turkmenistan’s initiative, which led the UN General Assembly to declare 2025 the International Year of Peace and Trust. He invited Japan to participate in the high-level international forum commemorating this occasion.

Akihisa Nagashima stressed the importance of such initiatives and emphasized the value of mutual visits in strengthening interstate dialogue. He also expressed his positive impressions of the National Leader’s previous visits to Japan.



Discussions focused on diversifying gas export routes and developing Turkmenistan’s processing industry. The long-standing active involvement of Japanese companies in Turkmen gas and chemical projects was noted, with successful examples including the polymer plant in Kiyanli, the carbamide plant in Garabogaz, the natural gas-to-gasoline plant in the Akhal province, and the Maryazot plant.

The meeting also discussed the active dynamics of Turkmen-Japanese relations in various fields — political, diplomatic, trade, economic, social, cultural and humanitarian. The stable nature of economic cooperation supported by the Turkmen-Japanese Committee for Economic Cooperation was emphasized.

During the meeting, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov confirmed the country’s readiness to build targeted partnership.

Akihisa Nagashima expressed gratitude for the creation of favorable conditions for the work of Japanese companies in Turkmenistan.

Turkmenistan’s participation in the World EXPO 2025 in the Japanese city of Osaka was also discussed.

Underlining the importance of cooperation between the two countries in a bilateral and multilateral format, the National Leader wished success in holding the first Summit of the Central Asia + Japan Dialogue and the EXPO 2025 World Exhibition.

At the end of the meeting, the parties expressed confidence in the consistent strengthening of constructive Turkmen-Japanese cooperation.

Possibilities of building up Turkmen-Japanese relations discussed at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan

During the talks at the Foreign Ministry, topical issues of bilateral Turkmen-Japanese cooperation were discussed.



The dialogue at the highest level, built on a mutually respectful and trusting basis, plays a crucial role in the expansion of bilateral relations.

The sides exchanged views on upcoming events with the participation of both countries. In this context, emphasis was placed on the participation of the Turkmen delegation in the World Exhibition EXPO 2025, which will be held in Osaka, Japan, and the organization of the National Day of Turkmenistan within its framework.

Speaking about the trade and economic partnership, which is one of the key vectors of Turkmen-Japanese relations, the parties stressed that Turkmenistan and large Japanese companies have accumulated many years of experience in cooperation in various fields, including in the gas and chemical industries. The participants of the meeting highlighted the Turkmen-Japanese and Japanese-Turkmen Committees for Economic Cooperation as an important mechanism of bilateral trade and economic cooperation.

At the same time, the parties discussed preparations for the First Summit within the framework of the Central Asia–Japan dialogue. ///nCa, 6 February 2025