UNDP and British Embassy in Turkmenistan Convene Eighth Climate Group Meeting of the Development Partners

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the British Embassy in Turkmenistan co-hosted the eighth Coordination Meeting of the Development Partners Climate Group on 5 February 2025 at the UN Building in Ashgabat, aiming to accelerate Turkmenistan’s progress in meeting its international commitments under the Paris Agreement.

Representatives from UN Agencies, diplomatic missions, and state entities engaged in discussions on enhancing partnerships, aligning development initiatives with climate priorities, and supporting the country’s transition to a low-carbon future. The meeting provided a platform to discuss development partners’ interventions on the climate agenda in Turkmenistan, including an update on post-COP29 activities and preparations for the upcoming COP30 climate summit in Belém, Brazil scheduled for November 10-21, 2025, which will also mark the 10th anniversary of the Paris Agreement on Climate. Discussions centered on supporting the preparation and further implementing Turkmenistan’s next Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC), exploring enhanced cooperation on climate action and greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) emissions reduction, and addressing regional climate programs, energy and water security.



“This meeting underscores the strong commitment of the development community to supporting Turkmenistan’s climate ambitions. By working together, we can accelerate progress towards a low-carbon future and ensure Turkmenistan’s contribution in addressing this global challenge,”- said Narine Sahakyan, UNDP Resident Representative in Turkmenistan.

“Under the Paris Agreement, all parties are required to submit their Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) for emissions reduction every 5 years. The UK Government has officially confirmed its updated plan for delivering its fair share of the Paris Agreement, submitting an updated NDC three months ahead of the deadline, pledging to reduce all greenhouse gas emissions by at least 81% by 2035, compared with 1990 levels. I do hope the UK’s early and ambitious NDC will encourage other countries, including Turkmenistan, to adopt the same level of ambition in the run-up to COP30,” said Mr. Stephen Conlon, His Majesty’s Ambassador to Turkmenistan.



The Development Partners’ Climate Group holds regular coordination meetings to share updates on current and planned projects supporting Turkmenistan’s climate change mitigation, resilience building, and adaptation efforts.///nCa, 5 February 2025 (in cooperation with UNDP Turkmenistan)