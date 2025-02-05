Project with the Chinese company AgiBot – Kazakhstan sets to become a regional robotics center

Within the framework of the Digital Almaty International Forum, a landmark cooperation agreement was signed between the Ministry of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the leading Chinese company AgiBot and a number of Kazakhstani universities aimed at developing robotics and artificial intelligence (AI) in the country.

Key aspects of the memorandum include the creation of a joint R&D center based on the national artificial intelligence platform Alem AI.

It is planned to conduct scientific research, develop educational programs and promote the commercialization of technologies. One of the key areas will be technology transfer, including localization of robot production in Kazakhstan with the possibility of export, as well as the creation of a modern database for data collection and optimization of robotic solutions for various industries.

AgiBot, the global leader in robotics, recently introduced the A2 and Lingxi X1 commercial models of humanoid robots, and rolled off more than 1,000 general-purpose embodied robots from its new production line in Shanghai in December 2024. The company plans to provide technical support and knowledge transfer in the field of robotics solutions design.



Furthermore, joint initiatives will include:

Research in the field of AI, machine learning and IoT solutions

Development of industrial and autonomous robots

Educational programs and internships for specialists

Creation of conditions for practical training of students

The project will be funded by Qazaqstan Investment Corporation JSC and the EWPartners investment fund (a private investment company supported by large sovereign wealth funds of the GCC countries and international financial investors).

The three-year memorandum, effective immediately, is aimed at positioning Kazakhstan as a regional innovation center in the field of robotics and artificial intelligence.

The project participants emphasize that the agreement will open up new opportunities for the country’s technological development, create conducive environment for the training of highly qualified personnel and promote Kazakhstan’s integration into the global ecosystem of high-tech innovations.///nCa, 5 February 2025