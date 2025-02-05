Discover Türkiye’s Eastern Anatolian gems

The Eastern Anatolia Region of Türkiye offers a captivating blend of diverse scenery and nature, a rich history, and warm hospitality, making it the perfect destination to experience. From steep valleys to stunning architectural wonders and awe-inspiring archaeological sites, there’s something to captivate everyone here. However, some off-the-beaten-path spots are must-sees to experience this spectacular region’s beauty and diversity. Here are some of the best spots to explore in Türkiye’s eastern region like a local.



Arslantepe Open Air Museum in Malatya: Malatya, famous for its succulent apricots and historical landmarks, is the gateway to your eastern Türkiye journey. The city welcomes travellers seeking authentic experiences with its 8,000-year-old archaeological site of Arslantepe – a monumental area where state society was born. This hidden UNESCO World Heritage Site offers a fascinating glimpse into these lands’ deep history and dazzles its visitors with Anatolia’s first city-state with a sophisticated bureaucracy.



Harput Castle in Elazığ: The neighbouring city of Elazığ is the next stop of your historical excursion with its Harput Castle. Built by the Urartians in the 8th century BC, the castle served many cultures, which is evident in its architecture, and it stood witness to diverse traditions and beliefs. Stationed atop a hill, the castle has a fantastic panoramic city view.



Munzur Valley National Park in Tunceli: One of Anatolia’s richest natural areas for flora and fauna awaits you in Tunceli. From the moment you step into the Munzur Valley National Park, you’ll be surrounded by an unparalleled combination of wildlife and nature. The park displays a breathtaking landscape this season with forests, glacial lakes, canyons, and waterfalls under a snow blanket. A slice of paradise in nature is waiting for you here!



Kemaliye in Erzincan: Nestled along the Euphrates, Erzincan’s Cittaslow town of Kemaliye is a peerless locale where nature and history complement each other flawlessly. The town’s historic stone houses showcase Anatolian architectural heritage with wooden balconies and distinctive doorknobs, while natural wonders like Karasu Waterfall and breathtaking Karanlık Canyon also elevate its allure. Kemaliye, with cultural and natural resources, is also listed on UNESCO’s World Heritage Tentative List and selected for the UN Best Tourism Village Upgrade Program. Whether a peaceful retreat, cultural immersion or a nature tour, Kemaliye promises captivating experiences for everyone.



Lake Çıldır in Ardahan: As you move further east, Ardahan will greet you with its spellbinding Çıldır, the largest freshwater lake in the region. Located between the provinces of Kars and Ardahan, Lake Çıldır freezes in the winter season, and sledging, ice fishing, bicycle rides, and walks on its crystal surface turn the cold of winter into warm memories. Caucasian folk dance performances and breakfast by the fireplace in log cabins by the lake are other unmissable experiences here.



Archaeological Site of Ani in Kars: To the south of the lake, on the border of Kars, lies Ani, the largest archaeological site in Eastern Anatolia. The UNESCO Heritage Site, one of the most critical locations of the early Christian period, known as the 1001 Churches City, has transformed into a multicultural Silk Road settlement. Today, red stone buildings sit like giant sentinels on the site, offering an insight into medieval urbanism.



İshak Pasha Palace in Ağrı: İshak Pasha Palace stand as an architectural marvel awaiting your exploration in the city of Ağrı. This Ottoman-era palace, at the foothills of Mount Ağrı, deserves admiration for its mesmerising blend of traditional Turkish and Seljuk architecture with a touch of the European Baroque style. Don’t forget to enjoy the stunning view of the surrounding landscape while exploring the palace’s history and ornamentation. ///nCa, 5 February 2025 (in cooperation with the Embassy of Türkiye to Turkmenistan)