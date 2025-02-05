Azerbaijan’s Green Diplomacy: Outcomes of COP29 and Future Commitments

Azerbaijan’s Achievements at COP29, including the Climate and Peace Initiative, and Its Role as a Leading Advocate for Global Climate Action, with Emphasis on Central Asia, CAREC, SPECA, and the Caspian Sea

The Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Turkmenistan, Gismat Gozalov, delivered a briefing on the key outcomes of COP29, held in Baku in November 2024. This briefing was presented during the Eighth Coordination Meeting of Development Partners Climate Group, held on February 5, 2025, at the United Nations building in Turkmenistan, which is organized by the British Embassy and UNDP in Turkmenistan.

The Ambassador stated that Azerbaijan successfully prepared for this global event and managed to achieve its set goals within just 10 months, ensuring important agreements on climate finance, adaptation, and international cooperation.

The Ambassador noted that the primary focus of COP29 was climate finance. The conference, with 198 countries and 76,000 participants, including 80 heads of state, presidents, vice-presidents, and prime ministers tripled the previous climate finance goal, raising it to USD 300 billion per year for developing countries by 2035. It was highlighted that COP29 also called for mobilizing USD 1.3 trillion annually by 2035 from both public and private sectors, alongside voluntary contributions from developing nations through South-South cooperation. The conference established new standards to enhance transparency and accountability in climate finance.



Gismat Gozalov also highlighted that Azerbaijan led efforts in adaptation, launching the Baku Adaptation Roadmap to support the Global Goal on Adaptation. It was pointed out by Gismat Gozalov that COP29 finalized agreements to operationalize the Loss and Damage Fund, providing financial support for nations affected by climate disasters.

Ambassador Gozalov stated that a major achievement at COP29 was the resolution of long-standing negotiations under Article 6.4 of the Paris Agreement, establishing trusted and transparent carbon markets. These markets are expected to reduce the costs of Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) by up to USD 250 billion annually, with financial flows potentially reaching USD 1 trillion by 2050 to support climate-related initiatives in developing countries.

It was underlined by Gismat Gozalov that COP29 secured commitments from multiple countries and organizations, including the COP Truce Joint Appeal, signed by 132 countries and 1,200 organizations. Other major pledges included declarations on hydrogen, green digital action, and methane emission. These pledges focus on climate actions in tourism, water conservation, energy storage, and green digital solutions.



Gismat Gozalov highlighted a new partnership within the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) was launched to accelerate climate action and innovation. This initiative unites member states to promote sustainable practices and green technologies. The OTS Forum of Climate-Resilient Villages was also introduced, aiming to share knowledge and resources to build climate-resilient rural communities.

It was pointed out that COP29 reinforced Central Asia’s commitment to green energy and sustainable development. Key achievements included a strategic partnership between Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan to develop and transmit green energy. The Caspian Sea Clean Energy Cable Project aims to export renewable energy to Europe, strengthening regional energy security. Additionally, the SPECA Climate Smart Cities Forum was established to promote climate-smart cities across Central Asia, contributing to regional climate goals. By the proposal of Azerbaijan, the CAREC Partnership for Climate, Innovation, and Trade to integrate climate and trade goals for sustainable development was signed.

On inclusivity, Gismat Gozalov emphasized that Azerbaijan provided a Civil Society Hub, granted observer status to 154 new NGOs, and organized joint events with international civil society organizations. It was noted by Gismat Gozalov that 18 peaceful demonstrations took place at the conference venue, reflecting Azerbaijan’s commitment to an open and diverse climate dialogue.



Under the COP29 Presidency of Azerbaijan, several global initiatives were launched, including the Baku Initiative for Climate Finance, the COP29 Climate and Peace Initiative, and the OTS Partnership for Green Economy. These initiatives reflect the proactive role of Azerbaijan in shaping global climate policies.

Gismat Gozalov noted that more than 100 events were organized during COP29, focusing on issues such as finance, investment, energy, science, technology, human development, and biodiversity. These events fostered global dialogue across multiple sectors to advance the climate agenda.

The Caspian Sea conference on sustainable development, held on November 19, 2024, concluded with the presentation of the “Caspian House” project. Gismat Gozalov highlighted pivotal role of Azerbaijan in creating a platform for environmental dialogue in the Caspian region, ensuring environmental concerns are addressed in cooperation with neighboring countries to promote sustainable development.

Ambassador Gozalov highlighted that Turkmenistan officially assumed the SPECA Chairmanship for 2025, presenting its concept and initiatives. Congratulating Turkmenistan Azerbaijan believe in future contributions to climate change, including through the SPECA Climate and Innovation Dialogue.

As Azerbaijan prepares to hand over the COP Presidency, Ambassador Gozalov reaffirmed the country’s commitment to sustainability, ensuring that COP29’s outcomes will lead to real action for a greener and more sustainable future.///nCa, 5 February 2025 (in cooperation with the Embassy of Azerbaijan to Turkmenistan)