An analysis of customs statistics for 2024 indicates a significant increase in the export of goods from Turkmenistan. Notably, there has been a substantial rise in the supply of agricultural products, which holds a leading position in the country’s export structure.

One of the key export products has been greenhouse tomatoes. During the reporting period, Turkmenistan exported 149 thousand tons of tomatoes to foreign markets, a 43% increase compared to 2022. The primary destination for tomato exports was Russia, which received 56% of the total volume. Approximately 28% of the tomatoes were sent to Kazakhstan, and over 11% to Kyrgyzstan, according to data provided by the State Customs Service of Turkmenistan.

In addition to tomatoes, plant-based and horticultural products dominate Turkmenistan’s export structure. Since the beginning of 2024, the country has exported over 13 thousand tons of lentils, 6 thousand tons of onions, and about 4 thousand tons of fruits and grapes. A wide range of confectionery products, packaged vegetables and fruits, as well as non-alcoholic beverages, were also exported to neighboring countries.

To support exporters and simplify trade operations, Turkmenistan’s customs authorities are actively implementing modern technologies. Since 2024, the “Single Window for Export-Import Operations” mechanism has been successfully functioning. All exporters can log in to the system and use online services.

These measures not only contribute to the development of foreign trade but also strengthen the country’s position in international markets, making it more competitive in the export of agricultural products.///nCa, 4 February 2025