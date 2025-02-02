European Expert on Central Asia highlights Turkmenistan’s unique role in regional peace

In a recent interview with Kanal Avrupa, Ms. Derya Soysal, a member of the Belgian Diplomatic World Institute, a correspondent for Bruxelles Korner, and an independent environmental expert specializing in Central Asian history, emphasized Turkmenistan’s unique position as the only neutral state among Turkic-speaking nations and its significant contributions to regional stability in Central Asia.

Ms.Soysal highlighted Turkmenistan’s permanent neutrality status as a rare diplomatic achievement. “The number of neutral countries in the world is already quite limited,” she noted.

The expert particularly praised Turkmenistan’s constructive role in several regional challenges. Turkmenistan’s peacemaking role extended to mediating during the civil war in Tajikistan, where it brought together the Tajik opposition and government for peace talks. “It has taken the initiative for peace in Central Asia,” Soysal added, underscoring the country’s longstanding tradition of diplomacy and neutral engagement.

The expert’s observations underscore Turkmenistan’s evolving role as a neutral mediator in regional affairs, suggesting its growing importance in Central Asian diplomatic relations.///nCa, 2 February 2025