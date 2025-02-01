Hosting 62.2 million visitors and generating 61.1 billion dollars of revenue in 2024, Türkiye breaks its’ records in tourism

Nevsehir Cappaddocia-Fairy Chimneys, Cappadocia Hot Air Baloon

Türkiye achieved a 9.8% year-on-year growth in its visitor numbers and hosted 62.269.890 visitors in 2024, representing a 20.3% growth compared to 2019, the pre-pandemic year. With this figure, Türkiye also surpassed its targets of 60 million visitors, which it announced earlier in 2024, and 61 million visitors, which it renewed last October. In addition, Türkiye generated 61.1 billion USD as tourism revenue, which is 8.3% more than the previous year. Overall, 2024 has been Türkiye’s most successful year in tourism.

Europe, the Middle East, and Central Asia have remained Türkiye’s biggest source markets while emerging markets such as the Americas, India, and China showed great growth in 2024. While Russia, Germany, and the United Kingdom remained Türkiye’s top three biggest source markets, the growth in the number of visitors from emerging markets was 8.1% for the USA, 65.1% for China, and 20.7% for India.

Türkiye’s international visitors spent an average of 10.7 days in the country, and the revenue per visitor was USD 972. According to UN Tourism, Türkiye ranks among the world’s top five most visited destinations in 2023.///nCa, 1 February 2025 (in cooperation with the Embassy of Türkiye to Turkmenistan)