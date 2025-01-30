UNDP and Partners in Turkmenistan Held Webinar on Tax Regulation and WTO Rules

On 29 January 2025, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Turkmenistan, within the framework of the joint project with the Ministry of Finance and Economy of Turkmenistan, “Partnering for SDG Acceleration, Phase III,” hosted a webinar on the topic “Tax Regulation and World Trade Organization Rules: Practical Recommendations on Minimizing Risks.”

During the webinar, participants explored taxation issues within the context of the WTO, including the principles of Most-Favored-Nation and National Treatment regimes as they apply to taxation. Key WTO tax-related disputes were examined in detail, along with the additional tax commitments that arise when new members join the WTO. Participants also learned strategies to minimize the risks of violating WTO rules while developing tax legislation and applying these rules in tax administration practices. Furthermore, a recommended approach was presented to maintain and strengthen national sovereignty in taxation as part of Turkmenistan’s WTO accession process.

“Taxation is a highly sensitive domain, where policy decisions and international commitments can have profound economic and social implications. A deep understanding of WTO rules, their implementation practices, and the lessons learned from other acceding countries—both in terms of risks and missteps—is essential for carefully considering and preparing a strong negotiation to proactively safeguard Turkmenistan’s national interests during the WTO accession process,” emphasized Ms. Anaid Smbatyan, UNDP international expert, during the webinar.

The event was attended by representatives of the Government of Turkmenistan, including the Mejlis, the Ministry of Finance and Economy, the Tax Service of the Ministry of Finance and Economy, the Ministry of Justice, the Ministry of Agriculture, the Ministry of Trade and Foreign Economic Affairs, the State Customs Service, the Central Bank, and the Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs of Turkmenistan. ///nCa, 30 January 2025 (in cooperation with UNDP Turkmenistan)