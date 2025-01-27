Geophysicists of Turkmenistan contribute to the development of the fuel and energy complex

Geophysicists of “Turkmengazgeofizika” Management make a significant contribution to solving important tasks of the country’s fuel and energy complex.

In 2024, geophysicists successfully carried out work on 245 wells owned by the State concerns Turkmengaz [Turkmen gas], Turkmennebit [Turkmen oil] and the State Corporation Turkmengeologiya [Turkmen geology], the official newspaper of the oil and gas complex of Turkmenistan Nebit-Gaz reports.

The production and technological service includes eight specialized logging teams. Three teams focus on blasting operations within drilled wells, while five conduct geophysical investigations in producing wells. These teams utilize geophysical equipment to assess the condition of underground formations in both exploration and production wells, determining gas and water pressures, and analyzing rock formations through various geophysical methods.

Specialized monitoring and interpretation programs are used to analyze the results of geophysical work. Based on this analysis, comprehensive conclusions are provided to clients regarding the technological condition of the wells.

Last year, work was carried out at the Goturdepe and Barsagelmez oil fields in the Balkan province. Blasting operations at one of the production wells of the Goturdepe field have increased its productivity, and positive results have also been achieved at the gas wells of the Galkynysh field.

In 2024, geophysicists completed work to determine the technical condition and productivity of wells in the mining departments in Mary province.

The government provides full support to geophysicists to modernize operations at oil and gas fields, providing supplies of spare parts for equipment, which helps to increase the speed and quality of production, the source emphasizes.

This year, geophysicists plan to carry out work on wells of the 10 years of Independence, Yelguyi, Eastern, Western Shatlyk, and Dovletabad gas fields, all located in Mary province.

The plans for this year include monitoring work in production and gas exploration wells. ///nCa, 27 January 2025